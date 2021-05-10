Menu Innovator Announces New Tools For Chefs And Food Industry Product Developers, Plus A Free Trial For All New Users Of Improved Online Interface

ORLANDO, Fla., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chef Tony Lagana, Menu Innovator founder and 42-year food industry veteran, announced today that Menu Innovator will provide a free trial to all new users of the platform's improved website, technical systems,...

ORLANDO, Fla., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chef Tony Lagana, Menu Innovator founder and 42-year food industry veteran, announced today that Menu Innovator will provide a free trial to all new users of the platform's improved website, technical systems, user tools, and more. Menu Innovator is a detailed menu analysis platform built on sophisticated algorithms that accurately predict market trends to help chefs and food industry product developers create impactful, successful new food products and menu items.

Menu Innovator is a database that evaluates hundreds of restaurants and food industry products, resulting in unbiased culinary data to help food experts innovate new food strategies. The platform also provides media spotlights, industry news, culinary reports, and additional resources to assist culinary creators in planning and executing new food ideas.

"2021 is bringing overwhelming change to the world, especially when it comes to business and current trends," said Lagana. "Menu Innovator is committed to remaining at the forefront of food industry trends and consumer demand. Our data assists the chefs and food developers of today in determining what we will be eating tomorrow. Any food industry innovator is welcome to try Menu Innovator at no cost — we provide a 7-day trial to all new users."

In addition to its central database platform, Menu Innovator includes culinary tools such as:

THE TOP 100 - The Most Influential Chefs & Restaurants in Today's Culinary World

- The Most Influential Chefs & Restaurants in Today's Culinary World MENU ANALYTICS - Menu Tracking and Analysis Tool for Profitable Innovation

- Menu Tracking and Analysis Tool for Profitable Innovation MEDIA SPOTLIGHTS - "20 in 20" Culinary and Trade Magazine Highlights

- "20 in 20" Culinary and Trade Magazine Highlights RECOMMENDATIONS - Menu and Product Essentials for Every Style of Cuisine

- Menu and Product Essentials for Every Style of Cuisine INFORMATIVE WEEKLY BLOGS

Later in 2021, Menu Innovator will disclose complete data reports from 2020 and provide access to a database for culinary creators to create business or food industry segment-specific custom reporting.

According to the company's website, "Menu Innovator is the culinary oracle for new successful food ideas," with an additional brand promise that culinary creators will "gain exclusive access to $50,000 worth of menu analytics and insights for only $400 a year." As part of their refreshed online launch, Menu Innovator offers a free 7-day trial to all new users.

The membership-based online platform is available to executive chefs, product developers, food sales reps, restaurant owners, and culinary marketers seeking new and improved food innovations. "Users may join by visiting MenuInnovator.com to accept their free 7-day trial and learn more about the tools they need to create food that's profitable, popular, and delicious," said Lagana.

ABOUT MENU INNOVATORMenu Innovator is a culinary data solution that accurately predicts market trends to help chefs and product developers create impactful, successful new dishes in any cuisine style. From hotel restaurants and country club catering to nationwide chains, Menu Innovator is the secret weapon that every chef needs to create a menu that connects and flourishes. Menu Innovator plans to lead the food industry as the culinary oracle for new successful food ideas by providing actionable culinary solutions through unmatched expertise, precision data, patented technology, and inspirational insights. For more information, call 1-800-705-4539, or visit MenuInnovator.com.

