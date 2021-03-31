MENTIS Inc. Launches MENTIS R21 - A Revolutionary Update That Offers Best-in-class Data Security And A Revamped Customer Experience.

NEW YORK, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MENTIS Inc. Today announced the launch of the latest update to their data security platform: MENTIS R21. This update is MENTIS' biggest release to date, and brings new and cutting-edge approaches to security, advanced technical capabilities, and an improved end user experience.

"For a self-funded organization like MENTIS, product enhancements are driven by customer needs and requests. We took advantage of the brief lull brought about by the pandemic to go back to our customers and identify the areas where our solution could get better. Almost immediately, we realized that the complexity of the user interface caused organizations to rely on experts to implement the product in order to unlock the complete potential of the solution," noted Rajesh Parthasarathy, MENTIS' founder and CEO. "We took that information on board and with MENTIS R21, we have completely rearchitected the user interface, including a more intuitive approach for end users. Now, the user interface does not get in the way of deploying the power of the solution." The release has garnered widespread positive feedback from the initial impressions of both analysts and existing customers.

User interface is not R21's only advance. According to Padma Vemuri, Vice President, Product Development, "MENTIS has always been the best solution in the market when it comes to sensitive data security. With R21, we have made the best both better and faster by incorporating state-of-the-art Artificial Intelligence and fuzzy logic mechanisms that further increase the performance of the solution. I am really excited about this release and cannot wait to see it implemented in customer environments."

"With this update, customers will be able to unlock the full capability of the product with a much shorter learning curve. This update will also enable MENTIS to perform implementations much faster and meet our target of doubling contracts for 2021", said Krishnan Cheerath, Manager, Product Management. During the pandemic, the organization has been increasing its sales volumes, and while it managed to double the number of contracts in 2020 over 2019, it looks set to double or more in 2021 as well.

To read more about MENTIS and its products, visit: www.mentisinc.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mentis-inc-launches-mentis-r21--a-revolutionary-update-that-offers-best-in-class-data-security-and-a-revamped-customer-experience-301259832.html

SOURCE MENTIS Inc.