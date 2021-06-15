MENTIS Inc. Expands Executive Leadership

NEW YORK, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MENTIS Inc today announced several new appointments and promotions to its senior leadership team. These additions are part of the company's focus on strengthening the executive team in preparation for entering a period of rapid upward growth indicated by its current trajectory.

At the executive level, four key strategic leadership roles have been filled: Keith Kohl joins MENTIS as Vice President of Alliances; Ashok Krishnarao takes on responsibilities as Vice President of Business Development; Sunil Sapra will drive growth in Asia as the Head of Business Development - APAC; and Thumeera Thirumal comes aboard as the Director of Development.

MENTIS also announced promotions within their existing leadership. Justin Chi has become Vice President, Infrastructure, Khaleel Shaheena has been promoted to the post of Vice President, Strategic Accounts, and Padma Vemuri, moves to Senior Vice President, Customer Success.

Frank Fanzilli, Chairperson of MENTIS' Advisory Board, said, "MENTIS is poised at the precipice of something transformational; the upcoming years are set to be a period of hypergrowth for the organization. These new appointments and promotions are the first step in preparing ourselves for that future. I believe with these additions, MENTIS has established a strong leadership team that can lead MENTIS to further success and phenomenal growth."

Rajesh Parthasarathy, Founder and CEO of MENTIS Inc. added, "Last year, our team led MENTIS through the pandemic and took that time to step back, assess, refine, and refocus the organization by building on our strengths. We are emerging with a new momentum into a changed world. True to our culture, rather than resting on our laurels, we have used the impetus we have gained to push even higher. Keith, Ashok, Sunil, and Thumeera add expertise and knowledge from years on the cutting edge of enterprise technology, while bringing a dynamic to the executive leadership group that will help us propel the organization to even greater accomplishments in our field. I am really excited to be making these announcements and look forward to the achievements in store for us in the future."

About MENTIS:

MENTIS is an award-winning software for Enterprise Governance, Privacy & Security. Trusted by icons of industries and institutions in the world, MENTIS' customer roster includes Top Swiss Banks, Fortune 10 companies; national airlines; Ivy League universities; international industrial behemoths; and global leaders in the highly regulated financial services and healthcare industries.

