Mental Health Partners Notifies Clients And Employees Of Data Security Incident

LAFAYETTE, Colo., Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mental Health Partners (also known as "Mental Health Center of Boulder County Inc. dba Mental Health Partners" and commonly referred to as MHP) discovered a data security incident that may have involved the personal information of certain of its clients and employees. MHP has sent notification to the potentially impacted individuals to notify them about this incident and to provide complimentary credit monitoring services to them.

In late March of 2020, MHP learned of unusual activity pertaining to one employee email account. Upon discovering this activity, MHP immediately began an investigation and took steps to secure all MHP employee email accounts. MHP also engaged an independent forensics firm to assist with the investigation. On July 22, 2020, MHP learned that the personal information of some MHP clients and current and former employees may have been accessed or taken during the incident. The information involved may have included names; dates of birth; Social Security numbers; driver's license or state identification card numbers; passport numbers; financial account information; medical record numbers; medical treatment information, including symptom, diagnosis, treatment, medication, and doctor information; and/or health insurance information.

While MHP is not aware of the misuse of any information impacted by this incident, MHP has sent notification letters to potentially impacted individuals notifying them about the incident, offering complimentary credit monitoring services, and providing information about steps they can take to protect their personal information. In addition, MHP has updated its internal procedures and added additional safeguards to minimize the chance that an incident like this could occur in the future.

MHP deeply regrets any concern or inconvenience this issue may have caused and is taking affirmative steps based on the findings of the investigation to prevent a similar event from occurring in the future, including working with leading cybersecurity experts to enhance the security of its digital environment. MHP has also established a toll-free call center to answer questions about the incident and to help the affected persons enroll in the complimentary credit monitoring services. The call center is available Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Mountain Standard Time and can be reached at (833) 573-0856.

About Mental Health Partners: In alignment with our mission - Healing is our purpose. Help is our promise. Health is our passion. - Mental Health Partners (MHP) provides immediate access to expert mental health and substance use care so people can enjoy healthy and fulfilling lives. For more information or to access services, call (303) 443-8500 or visit www.mhpcolorado.org . For emergency assistance with a mental health crisis, please call 1 (844) 493-TALK (8255), text TALK to 38255 or go directly to our 24/7 Walk-In Center at 3180 Airport Rd., Boulder, CO.

