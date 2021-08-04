Menstrual Cups Market Analysis In Personal Products Industry | $ 366.30 Million Growth Expected During 2021-2025 | Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, incremental growth of USD 366.30 million is expected in the menstrual cups market during 2021-2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the menstrual cups market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Anigan Inc., Diva International Inc., EARTH CARE SOLUTIONS, LOON LAB INC., Lune Group Oy Ltd., Me Luna GmbH, Merula GmbH, Mooncup Ltd., Sckoon Inc., and The Flex Co. are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing number of product launches will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Menstrual Cups Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Menstrual Cups Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Reusable Menstrual Cups
- Disposable Menstrual Cups
- Distribution Channel
- Retail
- Online
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- ROW
Menstrual Cups Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the menstrual cups market in the personal products industry include Anigan Inc., Diva International Inc., EARTH CARE SOLUTIONS, LOON LAB INC., Lune Group Oy Ltd., Me Luna GmbH, Merula GmbH, Mooncup Ltd., Sckoon Inc., and The Flex Co. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.
The report also covers the following areas :
- Menstrual Cups Market size
- Menstrual Cups Market trends
- Menstrual Cups Market industry analysis
Tax exemption on menstrual products is likely to emerge as one of the primary trends in the market. However, the strong presence of substitute products may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the menstrual cups market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Menstrual Cups Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist menstrual cups market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the menstrual cups market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the menstrual cups market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of menstrual cups market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Reusable menstrual cups - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Disposable menstrual cups - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- COVID-19 impact and recovery for product segment
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Anigan Inc.
- Diva International Inc.
- EARTH CARE SOLUTIONS
- LOON LAB INC.
- Lune Group Oy Ltd.
- Me Luna GmbH
- Merula GmbH
- Mooncup Ltd.
- Sckoon Inc.
- The Flex Co.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
