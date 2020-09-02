Menlo Therapeutics Announces Corporate Name Change To VYNE Therapeutics

Company will commence trading under new ticker "VYNE" on September 8, 2020

Company to ring Nasdaq Closing Bell on September 8

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: MNLO) ("Menlo" or the "Company") announced today it is changing its corporate name to VYNE Therapeutics Inc. ("VYNE Therapeutics"). In connection with the name change, the Company's common stock will begin trading under a new ticker symbol "VYNE". The name and ticker change will be effective at the opening of trading, Tuesday, September 8, 2020. In addition, VYNE Therapeutics will ring the Nasdaq closing bell on September 8, at 4:00 PM ET.

"Our new corporate branding, VYNE Therapeutics, reflects an evolution of our business which combines the strengths and traditions of our legacy companies ─ Menlo Therapeutics and Foamix Pharmaceuticals ─ with our ambition to build a sustainable, fully integrated pharmaceutical company in dermatology and beyond," said David Domzalski, President and Chief Executive Officer.

The corporate name change to VYNE Therapeutics does not affect the rights of the Company's stockholders and no action is required by stockholders with respect to the name change. The Company's common stock has been assigned a new CUSIP number of 92941V 100. The number of outstanding shares of the Company's common stock is not affected by the name and ticker change.

The Company's new website will be available at vynetherapeutics.com on September 8, 2020.

About MenloMenlo Therapeutics Inc. recently combined with Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. to form a different type of biopharmaceutical company working to solve some of today's most difficult therapeutic challenges in dermatology and beyond.

With expertise in topical medicine innovation as a springboard, the Company is working to develop and commercialize a variety of solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology (MST™), and has received FDA approval for AMZEEQ® (minocycline) topical foam, 4%, the world's first topical minocycline, and for ZILXI™ (minocycline) topical foam, 1.5%, the first minocycline product of any kind to be approved by the FDA for use in rosacea. For more information about our approved products, please see AMZEEQ's Full Prescribing Information at amzeeq.com and ZILXI's Full Prescribing Information at zilxi.com .

For more information about Menlo or its investigational products, visit www.menlotherapeutics.com. Menlo may use its website to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Therefore, investors should monitor Menlo's website in addition to following its press releases, filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, public conference calls, and webcasts.

