MENA Data Center Markets 2021-2026: 5G To Grow Edge Data Center Investments, Growing Procurement Of Renewable Energy, Submarine Cable Deployment, Smart City Initiatives, All-Flash Storage Solutions

The Middle East and North Africa data center market by investment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.81% during the period spanning 2020-2026.
The increased commercial 5G network deployment has led to the increased demand for high bandwidth internet in several Middle Eastern Tier II and Tier III cities. Edge data centers will create a decentralized data center model, where hyperscale facilities will connect multiple edge data centers. Saudi Arabia has been a leader in expanding its 5G networks, where telecom companies Zain, Saudi Telcom Company, and MOBILY are significant contributors to the market. Zain provides 5G access across 44 cities, followed by Saudi Telecom Company in 22 cities, and MOBILY in 21 cities.
TAWAL, a Saudi ICT infrastructure company, has partnered with Nokia to provide turnkey services to expand and deploy 5G for TAWAL's infrastructure in Saudi Arabia. Nokia's 5G technology will be added in over 670 4G sites operated by TAWAL across Saudi Arabia. Nokia will also replace existing towers with newer ones in 2021. In January 2021, Zain deployed Phase II of its 5G deployment in Saudi Arabia in collaboration with Infovista, a network infrastructure company, and its radio planning portfolio.
In the UAE, du, a major telecom operator, has partnered with Ericsson to transform its RAN 5G network using Ericsson's Radio System portfolio. Also, Etisalat deployed 5G Fixed Network in homes in the UAE in September 2020. Hence, these deployments will continue to drive innovations in the data center power space, with increased modular infrastructure offerings. In North Africa, governments and telecom operators are working toward deploying 5G in the next few years. Huawei is collaborating with telecommunications companies such as Maroc Telecom, Orange, and Inwi, to roll out 5G network services in Morocco.
Insights by Geography
The UAE and Turkey account for the largest revenue contribution to the MENA data center market share. The adoption of cloud-based services leads to the growth of retail and wholesale colocation services in the region. The market is witnessing an increase in the demand for colocation spaces across existing and upcoming data centers. The rapid investment in 5G technology and its deployment leads to the generation of a substantial amount of data, further increasing investments in the facilities. The UAE is one of the growing markets for renewable energy products.
The UAE works toward the installation of 42 GW of renewable energy in the country by 2050. Dubai aims to commission a five-part renewable energy project and is currently setting up an 800 MW solar park in the country. All these factors are likely to increase the demand for data center services in the country.
Turkey is one of the emerging data center market, wherein increasing digitization has become a significant driver for data center investment over the last few years. Most investments come from the telecommunications sector due to increasing smartphone users in the country. The market is evolving, and investments are expected to pick up during the forecast period, with contributions from local and global data center providers. Government initiatives, cloud services, and submarine cables will be the prominent drivers for investments in Turkey.
Market Dynamics
Market Opportunities & Trends
- 5G To Grow Edge Data Center Investments
- Growing Procurement Of Renewable Energy
- Submarine Cable Deployment & Impact On Data Center Investment
- Smart City Initiatives Fueling Data Center Deployments
- Rising Adoption Of All-Flash Storage Solutions
Market Growth Enablers
- Impact Of COVID-19 On the Data Center Market
- Rise in Data Center Investments
- Big Data, IOT, And Cloud Driving Data Center Investments
- Migration From On-Premises Infrastructure To Colocation & Managed Services
- Modular Data Center Development
Market Restraints
- Location Constraints for Building Data Center
- Lack Of Skilled Workforce
- Security Breaches Hindering Data Center Investments
Scope of the Report
By IT Infrastructure
- Servers
- Storage
- Network
By Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Transfer Switches and Switchgears
- PDUs
- Other Electrical Infrastructures
By Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- CRAC & CRAH Units
- Chiller Units
- Cooling Towers, Dry Coolers, & Condensers
- Other Cooling Units
- Racks
- Others Mechanical Infrastructure
By Cooling Technique
- Air-based Cooling Technique
- Liquid-based Cooling Technique
By General Construction
- Core and Shell Development
- Installation and Commissioning Services
- Engineering and Building Designs
- Physical Security
- DCIM/BMS
By Tier Standards
- Tier I &II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
By Geography
- Middle East & Africa
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Jordan
- Morocco
- Egypt
- Other Middle East and North African Countries
Competitive Landscape
Key Data Center Critical (IT) Infrastructure Providers
- Arista Networks
- Atos
- Broadcom
- Cisco Systems
- Dell Technologies
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
- Huawei Technologies
- Juniper Networks
- IBM
- Lenovo
- NetApp
Key Data Center Support Infrastructure Providers
- ABB
- Caterpillar
- Cummins
- Eaton
- Envicool
- Legrand
- Rittal
- Rolls-Royce Power Systems
- Schneider Electric
- STULZ
- Vertiv Group
Key Data Center Investors
- Amazon Web Services (AWS)
- Akbank
- Batelco
- Etisalat Group
- Equinix
- Gulf Data Hub
- Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA)
- N+ONE
- Orange
- Raya Data Center
- Turkcell
- Telecom Italia Sparkle
- Khazna
- Zain
Key Construction Constructors
- Arup Group
- Atkins
- Deerns
- ENMAR ENGINEERING
- Edarat Group
- ISG
- RED Engineering
- Harinsa Qatar (HQ)
- Turner & Townsend
- McLaren Construction Group
- LAING O'ROURKE
- ICS Nett
- Linesight
- Qatar Site and Power (QSP)
