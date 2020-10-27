Men's Health Again Honors Eggland's Best With 2020 Best Snack Award

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the 2020 Food and Health Survey, one third of Americans are snacking now more ever. The editors at Men's Health set out to prove that snacking doesn't have derail a healthy lifestyle, and revealed their coveted list of the 2020 Best Snacks, recognizing Eggland's Best (EB) Organic Hard-Cooked Peeled Eggs as a winner in the Snack Hall of Fame.

"It's not often that a snack delivers on both taste and nutrition," said the Editors at Men's Health. "That's why we've pulled together a list for our readers of the best snacks on the market right now, and of course, it wouldn't be complete without Eggland's Best!"

"It's always an honor to be recognized by Men's Health, especially in the Best Snack Awards," said Charlie Lanktree, CEO of Eggland's Best. "It proves once again that our eggs are not only a versatile ingredient in a recipe or meal but they are also a nutritionally superior snack that delivers on both taste and freshness."

Eggland's Best eggs contain six times more vitamin D, 25% less saturated fat, more than double the Omega-3s, ten times more vitamin E, and more than double the vitamin B12 compared to ordinary eggs at the grocery store. Eggland's Best achieves its superior nutrition through a patented method of production and proprietary all-vegetarian feed that contains healthy grains, canola oil and a wholesome supplement of rice bran, alfalfa, sea kelp and vitamin E.

"Eggland's Best Hard-Cooked Peeled eggs are so convenient in their resealable and to-go packs and are loaded with immunity boosting micronutrients such as vitamin D and B12," said Registered Dietitian and Nutritionist Dawn Jackson Blatner. "EB eggs are a perfect fit for the Best Snack Awards and I always recommend Eggland's Best to my clients because of its commitment to superior taste and nutrition."

Eggland's Best eggs have been the recipient of more than 100 awards and honors for the product's superior taste, nutrition, freshness and variety. For more information on Eggland's Best eggs and delicious recipes, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

About Eggland's Best EggsEggland's Best is the #1 branded egg in the U.S. and is an excellent source of vitamins D, B12, E, B5 and riboflavin. EB eggs have six times more vitamin D, more than double the Omega-3s, 10 times more vitamin E and 25% less saturated fat than ordinary eggs. Eggland's Best's patented method of production and verification ensures that every Eggland's Best egg has these superior qualities. Independent testing has also confirmed that Eggland's Best eggs stay fresher longer than ordinary eggs. The distinctive "EB" stamp on the shell assures consumers and food service customers that EB eggs meet the highest production and safety standards.

Eggland's Best was voted "America's Most Trusted Egg Brand" by American shoppers in the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, "America's Most Recommended™ Eggs" by women in the Women's Choice Awards, and "Product of the Year." In addition, Eggland's Best has received more than 100 awards and honors from such trusted publications as Prevention Magazine, Men's Health, Men's Fitness, Taste of Home, Women's Health, and many others.

Eggland's Best's hens are fed a strictly controlled, proprietary, high-quality all-vegetarian diet, which results in a better tasting, more nutritious egg that stays fresher longer. EB eggs are available in large, extra-large, jumbo, cage free, organic, hard-cooked, cage free hard-cooked, organic hard-cooked, liquid egg whites, hard-cooked snacks, various frozen varieties, and are certified Kosher. For more information, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

