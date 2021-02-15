Men's Golf Brand Devereux Rebrands As The Sport Sees Spike In Younger Players

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Men's golf brand, Devereux, announced today it has re-launched under a direct-to-consumer (DTC) model, following a year of change across the retail and golf categories.

"The game of golf is at a cultural tipping point that needs to be welcomed with open arms," said Robert Brunner, co-founder and creative director of Devereux. "The new wave of golfers, including those who were introduced to the sport during the pandemic, are more relaxed and casual than the classic golfer - however, golf brands have been slow to respond. This decision to re-brand was centered around moving the game forward, designing and producing the look and feel we believe the game needs to allow the sport to become more inclusive and inviting."

As this culture evolves, and younger and more diverse players engage in the game of golf, Devereux is committed to offering apparel and accessories that cater to them, both from a style perspective and price point.

Since launching in 2013, Devereux's iconic G*LF design has been the culture of the brand. What started as a joke, now defines the future of Devereux and the sport, welcoming real golfers: good ones, bad ones and ones that play for fun, even though it can be frustrating as hell.

Known for their innovation in product design and textiles, Devereux is leaning further into streetwear by offering new and existing silhouettes with a more unapologetic voice and utilitarian design. New designs will feature additional product categories, bolder prints and graphics, and more casual silhouettes that provide greater versatility in both on and off-course outfitting.

New products will be released on an ongoing basis, while limited-edition capsules will be introduced alongside the timing of key golf tournaments such as The West Coast Swing, The Masters and the U.S. Open.

"At the very start of the pandemic, we saw a sharp decline in our wholesale business while our owned channels were growing exponentially," noted Will Brunner, co-founder and director of operations at Devereux. "Coupled with increased interest and excitement surrounding the game of golf with a younger audience, pivoting to a DTC model made the most sense. The game itself is expensive - and while we can't control how much a round or rentals cost, we can control pricing on the apparel needed to play. Offering more competitive pricing and styles that are more aligned with their everyday wear is our solution to keeping these guys engaged in the sport, something the game of golf needs now."

The new Devereux collection and West Coast Swing capsule are now available on dvrxthreads.com with pricing ranging from $34 to $118 - so get out there and play more, complain less.

About DevereuxDevereux is a men's golf brand founded by us, Robert and Will Brunner, to bring a fresh take to the stale world of golf. We love the game, respect the sport and honor the traditions, but as makers we know we needed to start delivering a lifestyle that will allow for golf to be more inclusive, inviting and straight-up less boring. We design and deliver apparel that the world of golf not only wants, but needs, welcoming the next generation of golfers who are breaking stigmas and outdated standards. As one of the only direct-to-consumer golf apparel brands, we have the freedom to create apparel for the kind of golf we like, the kind where you untuck your shirt, wear your hat backwards and leave your belt at home, but utilizing the functional fabrics of golf clothing…they're comfy as hell and can transition to well, anywhere. Hey, and if you suck out there you can at least find solace in being the best dressed on the course.

SOURCE Devereux