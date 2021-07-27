MEMS Microphone Market Value To Increase By $ 773.73 Mn During 2021-2025 | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The MEMS microphone market in the Consumer Electronics industry is poised to grow by USD 773.

The MEMS microphone market in the Consumer Electronics industry is poised to grow by USD 773.73 million during 2021-2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the mems microphone market will be progressing at a CAGR of about 8%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AAC Technologies Holdings Ltd., Analog Devices Inc., Cirrus Logic Inc., Goertek Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Knowles Corp., OMRON Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, STMicroelectronics NV, and TDK Corp. are some of the major market participants. The increased penetration of MEMS technology in hearing aids will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

MEMS Microphone Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

MEMS Microphone Market is segmented as below:

Application

Consumer Electronics



Healthcare



Automotive



Others

Geographic

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

MEMS Microphone Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the MEMS microphone market in the consumer electronics industry include AAC Technologies Holdings Ltd., Analog Devices Inc., Cirrus Logic Inc., Goertek Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Knowles Corp., OMRON Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, STMicroelectronics NV, and TDK Corp. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas :

MEMS Microphone Market size

MEMS Microphone Market trends

MEMS Microphone Market industry analysis

The MEMS microphone market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The growing earphones and headphones market will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the declining tablet market will hamper the market growth.

MEMS Microphone Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist MEMS microphone market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the MEMS microphone market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the MEMS microphone market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of MEMS microphone market vendors

