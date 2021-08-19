MEMS Microphone Market 2021-2025 | Increased Penetration Of MEMS Technology In Hearing Aids To Boost Growth | Technavio
Technavio has been monitoring the MEMS microphone market and it is poised to grow by USD 773.73 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 8% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AAC Technologies Holdings Ltd., Analog Devices Inc., Cirrus Logic Inc., Goertek Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Knowles Corp., OMRON Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, STMicroelectronics NV, and TDK Corp. are some of the major market participants. Although the increased penetration of MEMS technology in hearing aids will offer immense growth opportunities, the declining tablet market will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
MEMS Microphone Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
MEMS Microphone Market is segmented as below:
- Application
- Consumer Electronics
- Healthcare
- Automotive
- Others
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
MEMS Microphone Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our MEMS microphone market report covers the following areas:
- MEMS Microphone Market size
- MEMS Microphone Market trends
- MEMS Microphone Market industry analysis
This study identifies the growing earphones and headphones market as one of the prime reasons driving the mems microphone market growth during the next few years.
MEMS Microphone Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the MEMS Microphone Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the MEMS Microphone Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
MEMS Microphone Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist mems microphone market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the mems microphone market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the mems microphone market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of mems microphone market vendors
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers - Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AAC Technologies Holdings Ltd.
- Analog Devices Inc.
- Cirrus Logic Inc.
- Goertek Inc.
- Infineon Technologies AG
- Knowles Corp.
- OMRON Corp.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- STMicroelectronics NV
- TDK Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
