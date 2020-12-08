MemorialCare Continues To Expand Relationship With MedAvail, Offering Integrated In-Clinic Pharmacy Experience In Multiple Locations

MedAvail Holdings, Inc. ("MedAvail"), a technology-enabled retail pharmacy company driving best in class medication adherence by embedding its pharmacy services directly into Medicare focused clinics using its proprietary MedCenter solution, today...

MedAvail Holdings, Inc. ("MedAvail"), a technology-enabled retail pharmacy company driving best in class medication adherence by embedding its pharmacy services directly into Medicare focused clinics using its proprietary MedCenter solution, today announced that MemorialCare has continued to expand its relationship with MedAvail with the opening of its eleventh clinic with an embedded SpotRx MedCenter. SpotRx Pharmacy is the retail pharmacy brand owned and operated by MedAvail in the United States, which deploys and operates the MedAvail MedCenters.

"We view the SpotRx Pharmacy as an extension of our care team," said Dr. Marc Schafer, CEO of MemorialCare Medical Foundation. "Providing SpotRx technology and concierge services at these clinics is part of our mission to provide an end-to-end experience to all of our patients. MedAvail's embedded pharmacy solution builds upon our efforts to date to improve the patient experience without compromising the quality of our care."

MemorialCare clinics provide a range of services including family and internal medicine, pediatric and urgent care, radiology and lab services. SpotRx's interactive kiosks provide MemorialCare patients easy, in-clinic access to prescription medications. Patients are also able to opt for home delivery at no additional cost.

With the SpotRx embedded pharmacy model, MemorialCare patients will receive:

Immediate access to prescriptions at the thirteen MemorialCare clinics

Free contactless next-day home delivery for all prescriptions and over-the-counter medications

Follow up care calls from a local SpotRx pharmacist after receiving the prescription

Refill reminder calls on all chronic medications to schedule free delivery or in-clinic pick-up

Instant access to SpotRx pharmacists via kiosk or phone

"Our goal at SpotRx is to drive improved health outcomes for our clinic partners," said Dave Rawlins, Chief Commercial Officer at SpotRx. "Our partnership with MemorialCare allows us to further our mission of advocating for patients to ensure accessibility and fair pricing. MemorialCare patients can now pick up their prescriptions via the kiosk during their appointment, without having to make another stop at a pharmacy."

SpotRx kiosks are available at the following Memorial Care clinics:

The Anaheim clinic at 100 S. Anaheim Blvd., Ste. 101, Anaheim, A 92805

The Fountain Valley clinic at 11420 Warner Ave., Fountain Valley, CA 92708

The Huntington Beach clinic at 17762 Beach Blvd., Ste. 220, Huntington Beach, CA 92647

The Santa Ana clinic at 1212 W. 17 th St., Santa Ana, CA 92706

The Costa Mesa clinic at 722 Baker St., Costa Mesa, CA 92626

The Irvine clinic at 4050 Barranca Pkwy., St. 200, Irvine, CA 92604

The Laguna Hills clinic at 26538 Moulton Pkwy., Suite 38E, Laguna Hills, CA 92653

The Rancho Mission Viejo clinic at 30492 Gateway Pl., Ste. 110, Rancho Mission Viejo, CA 92694

The Rancho Santa Margarita clinic at 29472 Avenida De Las Banderas, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688

The San Juan Capistrano clinic at 31001 Rancho Viejo Rd., Ste. 200, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

The Westminster clinic at 15464 Goldenwest St., Westminster, CA 92683

About MemorialCare

MemorialCare is a nonprofit integrated healthcare delivery system that includes leading hospitals - Long Beach Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach, Orange Coast Medical Center, and Saddleback Medical Center; award-winning medical groups - MemorialCare Medical Group and Greater Newport Physicians; Seaside Health Plan; and convenient outpatient health centers, imaging centers, breast centers, surgical centers and dialysis centers throughout Orange and Los Angeles Counties.

About SpotRx

SpotRx places control of the pharmacy experience back in the hands of consumers. SpotRx is a telehealth platform that delivers remote pharmacist consultations through an on-site dispensing kiosk, supplemented with home delivery capability.

About MedAvail

MedAvail is a technology-enabled pharmacy organization, providing turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. MedAvail helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes. Learn more at www.medavail.com.

SOURCE MedAvail Holdings Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201208005339/en/