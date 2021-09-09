Memic Announces Robert L. Ryan And Sandra Morgan To Join Board Of Directors Upon Closing Of Business Combination With MedTech Acquisition Corporation

TEL AVIV, Israel and FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Memic Innovative Surgery Ltd. (the "Company" or "Memic"), a medical device company dedicated to transforming surgery with its proprietary surgical robotic technology, today announced that Robert L. Ryan and Sandra Morgan have agreed to join the company's board of directors. Ryan and Morgan, who served in leadership roles at companies including Medtronic and HCA, respectively, will join the board pending the closing of the business combination agreement between Memic and MedTech Acquisition Corporation (Nasdaq: MTAC) ("MedTech") currently anticipated for Q4 2021.

"We are very pleased to welcome Bob and Sandra to our board during an important time in Memic's evolution as we plan for many important milestones and expand the commercial opportunities with our Hominis® platform, a technology that has the potential to transform the way surgeons perform robot-assisted procedures," said Dvir Cohen, co-founder and chief executive officer of Memic. "Bob is a recognized senior executive with extensive experience in building technology businesses. We believe his operational and financial experience, including serving as CFO at Medtronic, will be a vital asset as we plan for continued growth in our global operations in the years ahead. Sandra's accomplishments in the healthcare industry span over three decades, including 13 years at HCA. We believe her extensive experience working with hospitals, healthcare providers and payors will be instrumental as we work to build many new relationships with leading surgeons who can benefit from our technology."

Mr. Ryan has held senior positions in strategic planning and business development at several leading global companies. He served as senior vice president and CFO of Medtronic for more than 12 years, leading the company's finance functions, including treasury, tax, controllership, internal audit, and investor relations during a period of substantial global growth. He retired from Medtronic in 2005. From 1975 to 1982, he worked for Citibank, including five years as head of the media lending department. He has served as board member of several leading multinational companies including Citi from 2007-2015 where he chaired the mortgage compliance committee and served on the audit and risk management committees. He has also served on the boards of Black & Decker (later Stanley, Black & Decker), General Mills, Hewlett-Packard Company, and UnitedHealth Group. Mr. Ryan is a Trustee Emeritus of Cornell University and served for several years on the Visiting Committee of Harvard Business School. He holds a BS degree in electrical engineering from Wayne State University, an MS degree in electrical engineering from Cornell University, and an MBA from Harvard Business School

"This is a transformational time for Memic, following the recently announced business combination agreement with MedTech Acquisition Corporation last month and the continuing growth in commercial opportunities for the company," said Mr. Ryan. "I am excited to join the board upon the closing of the business combination with MedTech. We look forward to developing and executing strategic plans that will optimize the commercial opportunities for the Hominis system and bring this innovative technology to leading hospitals and other medical facilities in the United States and around the world."

Ms. Morgan has 32 years of healthcare and executive leadership experience working for Fortune 100 companies. Most recently, she served as senior vice president, provider relations at HCA Healthcare. During her 13-year tenure at HCA her responsibilities included business growth for hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care clinics, transfer centers, and all service lines including surgical and robotics, women's and children's, neurology, oncology, emergency services, behavioral health, employer brokers, and rural markets. She also led the HCA Enterprise Transfer Center and founded the management development group that helped advance the careers of many of HCA's vice presidents, hospital CEOs, COOs, and service line leaders. Prior to HCA, Ms. Morgan served as vice president for Pfizer's US managed care business, where she played a major role in the launch and formulary adoption of several products. She received her BS degree in business administration from the University of Illinois and an MBA from St. Joseph's University.

"I am delighted to join the board of directors upon the closing of the business combination with MedTech as Memic plans for continued global commercial opportunities for the disruptive Hominis platform," said Ms. Morgan. "I look forward to contributing to Memic's future growth and success building on the company's first FDA-authorized indication of Hominis in women's health including benign hysterectomy via the transvaginal approach. This technology has the potential to change patients' lives."

About MemicMemic, founded in 2013 and based in Tel Aviv, Israel with a wholly owned subsidiary based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is a medical device company dedicated to transforming surgery with its proprietary surgical robotic technology. For more information, visit: https://memicmed.com/.

About MedTech Acquisition CorporationMedTech Acquisition Corporation (Nasdaq: MTAC) is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. MedTech has stated a focus on the medical technology industry in the United States and other developed countries.

