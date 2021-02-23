Meloway Makeup Expands Distribution With Amazon

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brooklyn-based, vegan beauty brand, Meloway announces distribution through Amazon - the United States' largest online beauty retailer backed with trusted reviews. Meloway products are 100% vegan, cruelty-free, packed with quality ingredients like Keratin and Argan Oil and feature intensely pigmented colors.

Initially debuted on MelowayMakeup.com in October 2020, the brand is launching its products on Amazon in February 2021. This allows the brand to reach a wider audience and lay the groundwork for retail expansion. The current Amazon offer includes the Brow Creation Gel (available in four universally flattering shades) and Your Way Mascara (available in a black, brown and mint green) with fully adjustable wands that can be contoured for individual eye shape and comfort angle.

"Nearly half of all consumers begin their product searches on Amazon. Expanding distribution with Amazon Beauty supports our goal of reaching new consumers in an environment that shares our brand philosophy of inclusivity in an industry that has long marginalized people who don't fit into a narrowly cultivated stereotype. It's time to recognize that everyone has a relationship with beauty and that beauty products are versatile tools of self-expression no matter who you are. We are committed to ensuring that everything from our products to marketing reflects the universality of beauty." - says Meloway founder Ash Kim.

The Meloway journey began in 2016 with a mascara brush and wand. Brothers, Ash and Aiden became obsessed with making a flexible mascara wand after seeing makeup artists use disposable brushes and bending them for easier application. Their goal was to deliver a fully customizable experience where anyone can experiment and find angles that work for them. A true "your way" experience.

The lash-hugging "helix" brush, a brush with tiny little soft spikes in a helix-like pattern to coat and separate each and every eyelash, was created to catch and grab all lashes for that luxurious glide and even coverage and to "comb" for that perfectly fanned out, feathery look.

Because the helix brush was designed to de-clump and separate lashes, typical "volumizing" formulas left lashes wimpy and barely tinted. After developing and testing more than 100 formulas over several years, the best possible formula for this brush was created: Volumizing. Lengthening. Conditioning. Ultra-pigmented. Lightweight. Long lasting. Smudge free. Flake free. Clump free. Vegan. Cruelty Free. Paraben Free. Talc Free.

