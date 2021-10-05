Melmark New England Celebrates Twenty-three Years Serving Individuals With Autism, Intellectual And Developmental Disabilities

ANDOVER, Mass., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded in 1998 as a division of Melmark, Inc. ( Berwyn, PA), Melmark New England is celebrating 23 years of serving those with autism and other intellectual disabilities. At its second fundraising gala, Mission Possible: Planting the Seeds for Tomorrow, more than $175,000 was raised to support the premier, special needs human services organization.

On a night that featured live entertainment from renowned Latin percussionist and Berklee Professor, Eguie Castrillo, a formal dinner, silent and live auctions, 200 guests also enjoyed Kendra Petrone, MAGIC 106.7's morning co-host, as master of ceremonies. The funds raised from ticket sales, sponsorships and the auctions will go toward enhancing the lives of individuals with autism, intellectual and developmental disabilities, and their families who receive exceptional evidence-based and applied behavior analytic services in our day and residential programs.

The highlight of the evening was Rita Gardner, President and CEO, announcing the Vision of Hope award to Barbara McCarthy, Enterprise Risk Officer of Beverly Hospital. McCarthy has served as a member of Melmark's Human Rights Committee (HRC) for 21 years. Her exemplary work on Melmark's HRC, regionally and nationally in public health, risk management, and most importantly, her steadfast support as Melmark's trusted COVID-19 advisor earned her this recognition.

Melmark is committed to enhancing the lives of individuals with autism, intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families by providing exceptional evidence-based and applied behavior analytic services to every individual, every day.

About Melmark New England Melmark is a multi-state human service provider with premier special education schools, professional development, training, and research centers. Programs and services include a children's day school, after-school and residential programs, adult day and adult residential programs. Other services include public school consultation and family outreach services, a formal professional development program including onsite graduate education, an Expert Speakers Series and the creation and design of EnvisionSMART™, which includes a series of professional practitioner manuals and proprietary software programs designed to replicate the Melmark Model of Program Development for public schools and other service providers. Melmark is Mission First: Every Individual, Every Day.

