Mellody Hobson And Poppy Harlow To Join Fortune MPW Summit As Guest Co-Chairs

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FORTUNE has announced that Mellody Hobson, co-CEO and president of Ariel Investments, and Poppy Harlow, anchor at CNN, will join the FORTUNE Most Powerful Women community as guest co-chairs of the 2021 MPW Summit. The theme of this year's Summit is "Emerging Stronger." It is scheduled to take place October 11-13 at the Mandarin Oriental in Washington D.C.

In an email to FORTUNE MPW members, FORTUNE's Editorial Director for Live Events Michal Lev-Ram wrote, "Mellody and Poppy have contributed on and off stage at MPW over the years, and we are excited (and grateful) to welcome them to the team. We look forward to tapping into their deep expertise and boundless energy as together we evolve the MPW Summit and our membership to have greater impact in the corporate world and beyond."

Of her participation in the event, Hobson says, "I am honored to serve as guest co-chair of this year's Most Powerful Women Summit. I look forward to building on the progress this global community has made to address the economic impact of gender inequality. Together, I'm confident we can achieve a more resilient and inclusive future."

Harlow, who in addition to her role at CNN is the creator of the podcast "Boss Files with Poppy Harlow," says, "Fortune MPW has always brought together remarkable leaders. I am thrilled to expand my work with the Fortune MPW community as we build a truly inclusive future. At the end of the day, we are all responsible for the world we leave our children. I am humbled and honored to be invited to be a part of that journey with Fortune MPW."

Hobson and Harlow will be joining MPW Summit co-chairs Lev-Ram, FORTUNE Features Editor Kristen Bellstrom, FORTUNE Senior Writer Beth Kowitt, and FORTUNE Senior Editor Ellen McGirt in their guest roles.

FORTUNE MPW began as a list in 1998, and has since evolved into an extraordinary leadership community, convening the preeminent women in business—along with select leaders in government, philanthropy, education and the arts—for wide-ranging conversations that inspire and deliver practical advice. For more information, visit https://fortuneconferences.com/conferences/most-powerful-women-summit-2021/

