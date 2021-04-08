MellingMedical Signs Distribution Agreement With Optomed

ALEXANDRIA, Va., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Melling Medical today announced a new distribution agreement with Optomed Plc, inventors of a state-of-the-art, handheld fundus camera that is changing the way ophthalmologists examine patients with diabetes. Under the agreement, Melling Medical will deliver Optomed's Aurora IQ camera to federal health facilities across the country.

"This device is practically tailor-made for the pandemic-driven expansion of telemedicine at federal health care facilities," said Chris Melling, founder and CEO of Melling Medical. "Its ease of use and digital connectivity can empower eye experts to conduct virtual eye exams wherever a camera can go, even if they can't be in the same room. Innovations like these are driving the improvement of care across the entire federal health system."

Now available in all States and territories, Optomed's FDA-approved fundus camera is a great technology delivering tremendous value with enhanced and flexible workﬂow options combined with quality documentation and seamless connectivity.

The Aurora camera guarantees low cost of acquisition and ownership, small practice footprint and a 2-year full warranty. FDA application has been submitted for Optomed's follow-on integration of artificial intelligence and cloud computing to automatically screen for diabetic retinopathy within seconds - perfect for medical professionals who usually have limited time available for each patient. By focusing on affordability and efficiency, the Aurora IQ represents a real leap forward in retinal screening and eye care.

"The most common cause of vision loss in working-age adults, diabetic retinopathy, is treatable if detected early and our camera is a critical tool in that fight against blindness," said Seppo Kopsala, Optomed's CEO and founder. "With their roots in ophthalmological devices, trustworthy business practices and grasp of federal contracting, Melling Medical was the clear choice for us to put our technology to work for America's veterans."

For more information on Melling Medical's full line of medical/surgical supplies, durable medical equipment and pharmaceutical products, visit www.MellingMedical.com.

About Melling Medical

Melling Medical, a CVE-Verified Service Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), holds a Medical Equipment and Surgical Federal Supply Schedule (Med/Surg), as well as a Pharmaceutical Schedule, and currently serves more than 165 VA Medical Centers and 300 VA Outpatient clinics, all seven (7) VA CMOPs, 95 DoD Medical Facilities and Health and Human Services (HHS), including Indian Health Services (IHS) and the Center for Disease Control (CDC). Melling Medical provides access to innovative and cost-effective healthcare solutions in ophthalmology, optometry, urology and wound care, as well as a full range of pharmaceutical products through partnership with a diverse array of recognized quality manufacturing partners. To learn more, visit MellingMedical.com.

About Optomed

Optomed is a Finnish medical technology company and one of the leading providers of handheld fundus cameras and screening software. Optomed combines handheld fundus cameras with software and artificial intelligence, with the aim to transform the diagnostic process of blinding eye-diseases such as rapidly increasing diabetic retinopathy. In its business, Optomed focuses on fundus cameras and software solutions related R&D in Finland and sells its products globally in over 60 countries with various sales channels. The company has an extensive portfolio of 56 international patents protecting the technology. In 2020, Optomed's revenue reached EUR 13 million and at the end of the year the company employed 109 professionals. For more information, please visit www.optomed.com.

