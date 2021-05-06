Melling Medical To Distribute Optos Technology To Federal Health Facilities

ALEXANDRIA, Va., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Melling Medical today announced a new distribution agreement with Optos, Inc, a world leader in the design and manufacture of the only clinically proven ultra-widefield retinal imaging technology, to deliver their state-of-the-art equipment to facilities across the federal health care system.

MellingMedical is uniquely positioned to offer Optos technology to vision specialists in the federal health care system.

"As they work to accommodate growing caseloads, doctors in the federal health system are looking for tools that work quickly and accurately, so the addition of Optos technology to our portfolio is timed just right," said Chris Melling, founder and CEO of Melling Medical. "When it comes to so many of the threats to vision, early detection of issues is critical, and Optos is the right tool for that job."

Optos introduced ultra-widefield (UWF™) retinal imaging to enable eyecare professionals to discover, diagnose, document and treat ocular pathology that may first present in the periphery, thus escaping detection by traditional examination equipment. Their UWF, high-resolution retinal imaging devices are the only products that meet the definition of "ultra-widefield" as an image that shows retina beyond the vortex vein ampullae in all 4 quadrants in a single capture.

"Optos was founded 29 years ago with the goal to make a patient-friendly device to capture a digital ultra-widefield image of the retina. Our objective was to harness technology to help our customers save sight and save lives," said Optos CEO, Rob Kennedy. "Melling Medical is uniquely positioned to offer our technology to vision specialists in the federal health care system, to support them to diagnose and treat problems that might otherwise have gone undetected."

About Melling Medical

Melling Medical, a CVE-Verified Service Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), holds a Medical Equipment and Surgical Federal Supply Schedule (Med/Surg), as well as a Pharmaceutical Schedule, and currently serves more than 165 VA Medical Centers and 300 VA Outpatient clinics, all seven (7) VA CMOPs, 95 DoD Medical Facilities and Health and Human Services (HHS), including Indian Health Services (IHS) and the Center for Disease Control (CDC). Melling Medical provides access to innovative and cost-effective healthcare solutions in ophthalmology, optometry, urology and wound care, as well as a full range of pharmaceutical products through partnership with a diverse array of recognized quality manufacturing partners. Learn more at MellingMedical.com.

About Optos

Optos is amedical technology company recognized as a leading provider of devices to eye care professionals who offer a more complete approach to patient care. The company was founded 29 years ago by Douglas Anderson, who invented the ground-breaking optomap ® retinal imaging technology after his five-year-old son lost vision in one eye due to a retinal detachment. Today, patients around the world have benefited from Optos' patient-friendly retinal imaging system, which produces true ultra-widefield images of the retina in a single capture. The company, now owned by Nikon, has supplied optomap devices worldwide and has offices in UK, Europe, North America, Asia and Australia. For more information, please visit www.optos.com.

