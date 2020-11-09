Melissa Brenner Promoted To Executive Vice President, Integrations And Operations Strategy

READING, Mass., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eliassen Group, LLC ("Eliassen Group"), a strategic consulting and talent solutions firm, announced today the promotion of Melissa Brenner to the position of Executive Vice President, Integrations and Operations Strategy, and will join the company's Executive Leadership Team.

Since joining Eliassen Group in May of 2019 in the role of Senior Vice President of Integrations & Operational Strategy, Melissa has spearheaded the integration planning that comes with merger and acquisition activity, formalizing the development of workstreams to facilitate post-acquisition integration activity. In addition, she has helped to refine Eliassen's Operations strategy. Actively involved with Eliassen's CLEAR Culture initiative, she remains committed to promoting a healthy and inclusive work environment.

Beyond her notable activity and support in these areas, she has managed the IT team, ensuring company systems remain reliable while protecting Eliassen from ever-evolving cyber threats. Her expertise in this area has enabled her to respond to increasing queries made by clients about our cybersecurity and data protection capabilities.

"Melissa has been an integral addition to our team, especially during this time of growth for the organization," said Dave MacKeen, Eliassen Group CEO. "While she has perfected our post-acquisition strategy and integration process, she has also gone above and beyond in ensuring Eliassen Group and our clients feel safe and protected in terms of Cybersecurity. Most importantly, she embodies the core values of integrity and community that defines Eliassen Group."

Eliassen Group provides strategic consulting and talent solutions to drive our clients' innovation and business results. Leveraging over 30 years of success, our expertise in technology consulting, Agile consulting, creative services, managed services, and life sciences enables us to partner with our clients to execute their business strategy and scale effectively. Headquartered in Reading, MA, and with offices from coast to coast, Eliassen Group offers local community presence, deep networks, as well as national reach.

