Melissa & Doug Launches PAW Patrol® And Blue's Clues & You! Toys As Part Of Partnership With Nickelodeon Parent Company, ViacomCBS

NEW YORK, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Melissa & Doug , the purpose-driven global toy brand, and Nickelodeon today announced exciting new PAW Patrol® and Blue's Clues & You! co-branded toys that are available globally in stores and online now. Children who know and love these characters on-screen now have a hands-on way to interact with them off-screen, whether it's going on rescue missions with Chase or searching for clues with Blue.

"Melissa & Doug and Nickelodeon are both champions of children's development, which led to a natural partnership. Our vision is to offer products that not only entertain, but engage and educate children, in a way that helps them develop essential life skills," said Bridgette Miller, Global Head of Marketing of Melissa & Doug. "The characters of PAW Patrol® and Blue's Clues & You! featured in our toys will inspire children to create their own storylines while engaging in hands-on, skill-building play."

The multi-year partnership launches with 50 items in 2021, including:

PAW Patrol® Rescue Mission Wooden Dashboard - Realistic play steering wheel mounted on a sturdy wooden dashboard with lights, sound effects, and moving parts, including a scrolling GPS. Press the paw print "mission start" button to hear Ryder give mission instructions based on the pups chosen for the job—there are hundreds of possible combinations, and kids can choose to hear him in English, French, or Spanish. Age 3+

PAW Patrol® Wooden ABC Block Truck - PAW Patrol® is on a roll with this jumbo wooden truck and trailer built to haul 28 wooden early-learning blocks. Age 3+

Blue's Clues & You! Wooden Take-Along House - Take-along Blue's Clues & You! shape-sorter house with built-in handle, three gears to spin, bungee-hinged flaps, and a nine-piece double-sided flip puzzle. Age 18M+

Blue's Clues & You! Wooden Mailbox Play Set - With this 27-piece play set, it's always Mail Time as kids use wooden stamps with self-stick tabs to "mail" a wooden postcard, reusable invitations, and shipping pouch. Age 4+

See product offering and prices: https://www.melissaanddoug.com/whats-new/

"We are excited to be working with a brand like Melissa & Doug, which is known for its dedication to creating high quality toys that support children's development. Collaborating with them to create educational toys based on the beloved PAW Patrol® and Blue's Clues & You! characters and themes gives kids around the world a new way to learn through open-ended play featuring their favorite preschool friends," said Dion Vlachos, Executive Vice President, Hardlines and Retail, ViacomCBS.

Melissa & Doug PAW Patrol® and Blue's Clues & You! items will be available at independent and major retailers and e-commerce sites in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK and Germany. Parents and gift-givers can find the products at MelissaAndDoug.com, Amazon, Zulily, Walmart, Learning Express and Smyth's, among others. Plus, they can learn more about the launch through an integrated campaign featuring useful content, such as free print-and-play activities, blog posts with play tips, social media engagement, and more.

PAW Patrol ® is one of the most popular preschool shows on television in the U.S. The CGI-animated series, produced by Spin Master Entertainment, follows a pack of heroic rescue pups—Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Skye, Rocky, Zuma, Everest and Tracker—who are led by a tech-savvy boy named Ryder. Together, they work hard to show the people of Adventure Bay that "no job is too big, no pup is too small!" The series features a curriculum that focuses on citizenship, social skills and problem solving.

A remake of the groundbreaking, curriculum-driven interactive series Blue's Clues, Blue's Clues & You! has a new generation of preschoolers searching for clues with beloved puppy Blue, fellow pup Magenta, and new live-action host Josh ( Josh Dela Cruz). The series features new CG-animation for Blue and Magenta, brand-new elements and refreshed iconic items from the original series including an updated Handy Dandy Notebook equipped with smartphone technology and the return of fan-favorite characters.

About Melissa & DougFrom classic wooden toys to crafts and pretend play, Melissa & Doug products provide a launch pad to ignite imagination and wonder in all children so they can discover their passions and their purpose. Melissa & Doug is proudly partnering with the American Academy of Pediatrics to foster early brain development and to champion the health benefits of open-ended play through their joint Power of Play alliance.

About ViacomCBS Consumer ProductsViacomCBS Consumer Products (VCP) oversees all licensing and merchandising for ViacomCBS Inc. (Nasdaq: VIACA, VIAC) , a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic consumer brands, VCP's portfolio includes a diverse slate of brands and content from BET, CBS (including CBS Television Studios and CBS Television Distribution), Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and Showtime. With properties spanning animation, live-action, preschool, youth and adult, VCP is committed to creating the highest quality product for some of the world's most beloved, iconic franchises. Additionally, VCP oversees the online direct-to-consumer business for CBS and Showtime programming merchandise, as well as standalone branded ecommerce websites for Star Trek, SpongeBob, South Park, and MTV.

About Spin Master Corp.: Spin Master Corp. (TSX: TOY) is a leading global children's entertainment company creating exceptional play experiences through a diverse portfolio of innovative toys, entertainment franchises and digital games. Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands PAW Patrol®, Bakugan®, Kinetic Sand®, Air Hogs®, Hatchimals®, Rubik's Cube® and GUND®, and is the toy licensee for other popular properties. Spin Master Entertainment creates and produces compelling multiplatform content, stories and endearing characters through its in-house studio and partnerships with outside creators, including the preschool success PAW Patrol and nine other original shows along with multiple short-form series, which are distributed in more than 190 countries. The Company has an established digital presence anchored by the Toca Boca® and Sago Mini® brands, which combined have more than 40 million monthly active users. With close to 2,000 employees in 28 offices globally, Spin Master distributes products in more than 100 countries. For more information visit spinmaster.com or follow on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @spinmaster.

