Melco Publishes 2020 Sustainability Report Above & Beyond

MACAU, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melco Resorts & Entertainment has published the Company's third sustainability report ( link). As part of the Company's Above & Beyond strategy, four key pillars, RISE, underpin Melco's sustainability commitment to evolve the way it inspires guests, colleagues and communities through the business' collective resources, resolve and relationships to build a climate-fit and equitable future:

Restoring our World Achieving carbon neutral resorts and zero waste across resorts by 2030; contributing to circular economy leadership in Asia; sourcing sustainable goods and services; and reducing our water footprint.

Inspiring our Communities Being a company people choose to work for and stay with; being best-in-class in safety for guests, colleagues and community; promoting responsible gaming and an attitude of staying in control; and supporting communities and strengthening their economic prosperity.

Sustaining our Supply Chain Procuring locally and creating demand for materials that have sustainability attributes in the supply chain; building capacity and awareness of the social, ecological and biodiversity impacts in sourcing; enhancing workers' lives and working toward eliminating human trafficking and modern slavery in industry and supply chains.

Empowering our Business Being the world's most responsible, ethical and transparent integrated resort and minimizing any risk of disruption from data privacy or cybersecurity concerns.



The report also highlights progress made towards the Company's sustainability goals in 2020, including decisively mobilizing over 7,800 Melco volunteer participants in more than 600 volunteer activities to contribute to the local community including schools, SMEs, NGOs and Associations, under the 'Simple Acts of Kindness' initiative, and building resilient and sustainable supply chains by effectively supporting best practices and local economies.

Melco's environmental efforts include tackling the global challenge of reducing food waste through innovative technological solutions and inspiring partnerships such as Winnow AI Technology and achieving a 67% reduction in overproduced food waste over a six month trial at the employee dining rooms of City of Dreams. Improvements from energy efficiency measures resulted in a reduction of annualized electricity consumption of 34,297 MWh in Macau and Manila, equivalent to avoiding over 24,000 metric tonnes of GHG emissions, which is the reduction which would be achieved by taking over 5,200 cars off the road.

Mr. Lawrence Ho, Chairman & CEO of Melco Resorts & Entertainment, said, "The core of our Above & Beyond strategy is to inspire guests to join us on our sustainability journey - to realize that a sustainable future is a better future for us all. Throughout the global shock of the COVID-19 pandemic, we remain diligent in maintaining high standards and consistent quality, unwavering in our mission to deliver unmatched entertainment, gaming and hospitality products and services, in a sustainable manner to all our guests. We will continue to take the lead in facing global challenges head on, with guests at the heart of our efforts. We are determined to go above and beyond what the world knows to create a business that is fit for the future."

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited

The Company, with its American depositary shares listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market (MLCO) - Get Report, is a developer, owner and operator of integrated resort facilities in Asia and Europe. The Company currently operates Altira Macau ( www.altiramacau.com), an integrated resort located at Taipa, Macau and City of Dreams ( www.cityofdreamsmacau.com), an integrated resort located in Cotai, Macau. Its business also includes the Mocha Clubs ( www.mochaclubs.com), which comprise the largest non-casino based operations of electronic gaming machines in Macau. The Company also majority owns and operates Studio City ( www.studiocity-macau.com), a cinematically-themed integrated resort in Cotai, Macau. In the Philippines, a Philippine subsidiary of the Company currently operates and manages City of Dreams Manila ( www.cityofdreamsmanila.com), an integrated resort in the Entertainment City complex in Manila. In Europe, the Company is currently developing City of Dreams Mediterranean ( www.cityofdreamsmed.com.cy) in the Republic of Cyprus, which is expected to be the largest and premier integrated destination resort in Europe. The Company is currently operating a temporary casino, the first authorized casino in the Republic of Cyprus, and is licensed to operate four satellite casinos ("Cyprus Casinos"). Upon the opening of City of Dreams Mediterranean, the Company will continue to operate the satellite casinos while operation of the temporary casino will cease. For more information about the Company, please visit www.melco-resorts.com.

The Company is strongly supported by its single largest shareholder, Melco International Development Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and is substantially owned and led by Mr. Lawrence Ho, who is the Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

