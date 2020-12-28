Melco Properties In Macau And The Philippines Among First In The World To Achieve Health Security Verification From Sharecare And Forbes Travel Guide

MACAU, Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melco Resorts & Entertainment is proud to announce that its Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star certified properties including Morpheus at City of Dreams, Star Tower at Studio City, Altira Macau and Nüwa at City of Dreams Manila have become among the first hotels and resorts in the world to achieve the Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED® with Forbes Travel Guide certification. The comprehensive facility verification assures guests can book with confidence at properties with appropriate health and safety procedures in place. The Sharecare VERIFIED® with Forbes Travel Guide achievement is based on a property's compliance with expert-validated best practices to minimize the risk and impact of COVID-19 and potential future public health events.

Mr. Evan Winkler, President of Melco Resorts & Entertainment, said, "We are proud that the stringent operational protocols adopted by Melco to safeguard the wellbeing of our valued guests and colleagues have been recognized by Sharecare and Forbes Travel Guide. We thank our employees for their steadfast efforts towards this achievement, establishing Melco as the first integrated resort operator in Macau to receive the recognition. We will continue to support the government's anti-epidemic measures as we remain fully dedicated to providing the most memorable luxury hospitality experiences for every guest."

Mr. Filip Boyen, CEO of Forbes Travel Guide, said, "The pandemic has made it clear that hotels and resorts must, first and foremost, assure guests of their safety. By becoming VERIFIED®, Melco's City of Dreams Macau, City of Dreams Manila, Studio City and Altira Macau have demonstrated their commitment to creating a culture of accountability and following global best practices to heighten health security, certified by a third party."

Developed by Forbes Travel Guide, the global authority on genuine Five-Star service, and digital health industry leader Sharecare, the comprehensive Sharecare VERIFIED® with Forbes Travel Guide verification covers more than 360 standards across health and hygiene protocols, cleaning products and procedures, ventilation, physical distancing, the guest experience, and health safety communication with guests and employees. Hotels are required to verify their health protocols on an ongoing basis to ensure continued compliance with the most up-to-date global health standards.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited

The Company, with its American depositary shares listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market (MLCO) - Get Report, is a developer, owner and operator of integrated resort facilities in Asia and Europe. The Company currently operates Altira Macau ( www.altiramacau.com), an integrated resort hotel located at Taipa, Macau and City of Dreams ( www.cityofdreamsmacau.com), an integrated urban resort located in Cotai, Macau. Its business also includes the Mocha Clubs ( www.mochaclubs.com), which comprise the largest non-casino based operations of electronic gaming machines in Macau. The Company also majority owns and operates Studio City ( www.studiocity-macau.com), a cinematically-themed integrated resort in Cotai, Macau. In the Philippines, a Philippine subsidiary of the Company currently operates and manages City of Dreams Manila ( www.cityofdreamsmanila.com), an integrated resort in the Entertainment City complex in Manila. In Europe, the Company is currently developing City of Dreams Mediterranean ( www.cityofdreamsmed.com.cy) in the Republic of Cyprus, which is expected to be the largest and premier integrated destination resort in Europe. The Company is currently operating a temporary casino, the first authorized casino in the Republic of Cyprus, and is licensed to operate four satellite casinos ("Cyprus Casinos"). Upon the opening of City of Dreams Mediterranean, the Company will continue to operate the satellite casinos while operation of the temporary casino will cease. For more information about the Company, please visit www.melco-resorts.com.

The Company is strongly supported by its single largest shareholder, Melco International Development Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and is substantially owned and led by Mr. Lawrence Ho, who is the Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

About Forbes Travel Guide

Forbes Travel Guide is the only independent, global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas. Started as Mobil Travel Guide in 1958, the company created the first Five-Star rating system in the United States. Today, Forbes Travel Guide's incognito inspectors travel the world, evaluating properties based on up to 900 rigorous, objective standards. Forbes Travel Guide also supports the hospitality industry and other service-oriented businesses such as luxury residential, healthcare and private clubs with bespoke training solutions, evaluation services and the creation of custom service standards. For more information, please visit partner.forbestravelguide.com.

About Sharecare

Sharecare is the leading digital health company that helps people - no matter where they are in their health journey - unify and manage all their health in one place. Our comprehensive and data-driven virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. Driven by our philosophy that we are all together better, at Sharecare, we are committed to supporting each individual through the lens of their personal health and making high-quality care more accessible and affordable for everyone. To learn more, visit www.sharecare.com.

