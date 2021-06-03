Melbourne Florist Reveals Which Flowers Thrive In Winter

From warm tones in deep and rich colours to crisp whites and varying shades of pink, there are plenty of flowering plants that can withstand cooler temperatures and thrive in winter.

MELBOURNE, Australia, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright and beautiful flowers can still bloom in winter and are sure to cheer up a gloomy day. Whether looking to add a pop of colour to the living space or putting together the perfect bridal bouquet, local flower delivery Melbourne business Amazing Graze says there's plenty of choice when it comes to winter florals.

While some flowers are available all year around, most varieties are seasonal and are only available during certain months. Blooms that thrive in cooler conditions include neutrals like the fairy primrose, paper daisy and lily of the valley. There are also plenty of native Australian flowers that grow well in winter, like the snapdragon, which comes in a range of bright and neutral colours, and the iconic waratah flower.

According to Amazing Graze, roses and lilies are popular choices for flower delivery in Melbourne in the cooler months. Available in vibrant hues with a strong fragrance, they add a pop of colour to living spaces to brighten the day, even when it's cold and dreary outside.

For brides planning a wedding, Amazing Graze Flowers says there are plenty of seasonal flowers that are perfect for a winter bouquet. Sweet peas are known for their soft, delicate blooms and come in an array of romantic colours, including cream with a purple edge, varying shades of pink, mauves and reds. Stock flowers are known for their sweet, woody scent and make a great addition to the bouquet or table arrangement.

Other varieties Amazing Graze recommends for a winter wedding include tulips, which come in various brightly coloured hues, hyacinth flowers, which also make a popular choice for buttonholes and corsages, as well as hellebore flowers, which come in an array of vibrant shades from off-white to green, pink and maroon.

Native South African varieties that thrive in winter include the exotic protea flower, which Amazing Graze says is guaranteed to make a statement, as well as the blushing bride, a delicate, long-lasting flower that mainly comes in white with baby pink and soft green accents.

Known for their fast flower delivery Melbourne-wide, the team at Amazing Graze can help with custom winter floral arrangements for the home and for weddings, or shop online for same-day flower delivery in Melbourne.

