Melax Tech Announces Launch Of Mercury NLP, AI Technology To Improve Healthcare Research Through Text Extraction & Normalization

HOUSTON, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Melax Tech, an AI-powered software provider of natural language processing (NLP) technology, today announced the launch of Mercury NLP. The new software provides clinical NLP pipelines to extract relevant unstructured textual medical data to facilitate quantitative analytics in the medical field and pharmaceutical industry, among others. Mercury NLP allows easy and rapid access to text data from a variety of formats, and the software can be run in both a HIPAA compliant cloud environment or as an on-premise software.

Mercury NLP software is an out-of-the-box solution at half the cost per byte of the leading competitor products. While Mercury NLP users will find its built-in features suit all processing solutions, it can be customized for clients with specific data warehousing objectives.

The new product will negate the need for manual data extraction from unstructured medical texts. Melax Tech's Mercury NLP software provides accurate, real-time extraction of text data around diagnoses, prescribed medications, tests, lab results, discharge plans and more. The technology can also be applied in the analysis of social determinants of health data to improve public health.

"We are confident Mercury NLP will foster important breakthroughs in medical research," said Frank Manion, PhD, Vice President for Innovation at Melax Tech. "NLP technology is a largely untapped tool, and we want to change this by showcasing the benefits that it can provide in healthcare and other biomedical domains, where as much as 80% of data is housed in unstructured text notes."

The Melax Tech suite of NLP software includes a COVID-19 symptom extractor based on their flagship software, CLAMP. Additionally, Melax Tech offers a text annotation product, LANN, and a medical chart text extraction product, VITAL. Those interested in Mercury NLP or any of Melax Tech's NLP products can email contact@melaxtech.com or visit https://melaxtech.com/products/ to learn more.

