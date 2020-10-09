MEIP DEADLINE: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds MEI Pharma, Inc. Investors Of Class Action And Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 9, 2020

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against MEI Pharma, Inc. ("MEI Pharma" or "the Company") (MEIP) - Get Report and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired MEI Pharma securities in the U.S. between August 2, 2017 and July 1, 2020, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/meip.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements that: (1) MEI Pharma overstated Pracinostat's potential efficacy as an acute myeloid leukemia ("AML"), treatment for the target population; (2) consequently, the Phase 3 Pracinostat Trial was unlikely to meet its primary endpoint of overall survival; (3) all the foregoing, once revealed, was foreseeably likely to have a material negative impact on the Company's financial condition and prospects for Pracinostat; and (4) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/meip or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in MEI Pharma you have until October 9, 2020 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

