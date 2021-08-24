MEI Rigging & Crating Acquires Reno Custom Crating

RENO, Nev., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MEI Rigging & Crating, LLC ("MEI"), a leading provider of rigging, machinery moving, millwrighting, mechanical installation, industrial storage, crating, and export packing services, announced that it has acquired Reno Custom Crating ("RCC") based in Reno, NV.

Started by Susan & Gordon Geffert in 1992, RCC is a provider of custom industrial crating services to the growing manufacturing industry in northern Nevada. Following close, the RCC operations and team will be integrated into MEI's existing Sparks, NV facility.

The announcement was made by Dan Cappello, the CEO and President of MEI: "This acquisition provides us with expanded resources to better serve our strong and growing crating customer base, and we are excited about adding the high quality RCC team to our northern Nevada rigging and crating organization."

About MEI Rigging & Crating, LLCMEI Rigging & Crating, a portfolio company of Dorilton Capital, is one of the largest providers of rigging, machinery moving, millwrighting, mechanical installation, industrial storage, crating, and export packing services in the nation. MEI has a growing team of over 500 employees in eleven operating locations across eight states — California, Texas, Oregon, Nevada, Utah, Arizona, Georgia, and Pennsylvania. With MEI's comprehensive footprint and expansive portfolio, we are able to serve customers with project-specific needs across the country. For more information, visit MEI's website at www.meiriggingcrating.com or Reno's website at www.renocustomcrating.com.

About Dorilton CapitalDorilton is a private investment firm that invests in businesses across a range of industry sectors, working in partnership with management to grow value over the long-term. By providing funding and expertise to drive growth, Dorilton helps its companies and their teams achieve full potential. Learn more at www.doriltongroup.com.

For media inquiries and relevant opportunities, please contact brian.talbott@doriltoncapital.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mei-rigging--crating-acquires-reno-custom-crating-301361703.html

SOURCE MEI Rigging & Crating, LLC