Megan Rapinoe And Trevor Noah Headline Celonis' Celosphere 2021

NEW YORK and MUNICH, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Celonis, the global leader in Execution Management Systems (EMS), today announced that Olympic gold medalist Megan Rapinoe and Trevor Noah, host of The Daily Show, will lead its biggest speaker lineup ever at its annual Celosphere conference, taking place April 13-15.

They will join more than 180 speakers representing the brightest minds in business execution who are breaking barriers and driving real change in their companies, all coming together to discuss process automation, digital transformation and execution management.

Supported by leaders of several Fortune 500 companies, Celonis co-CEO Alex Rinke and CTO Martin Klenk will share the company's vision for intelligent business execution, highlight the latest advancements in the Celonis Execution Management System (EMS), and showcase the company's thriving ecosystem.

Featured guest speakers include:

Ryan Smith , Executive Chairman and co-founder, Qualtrics

, Executive Chairman and co-founder, Qualtrics Keith Block , former co-CEO and board member, Salesforce

, former co-CEO and board member, Salesforce Julie Sweet , CEO and board member, Accenture

, CEO and board member, Accenture Mark Foster , SVP, IBM Services and Global Business Services

, SVP, IBM Services and Global Business Services Chinmay Trivedi , Treasurer, GE Healthcare

, Treasurer, Jana Vondran , SVP Global Business Services, Ingram Micro

, SVP Global Business Services, Ingram Micro Stephan Brand , SVP and Chief Digital Officer, Bosch Mobility Solutions

, SVP and Chief Digital Officer, Bosch Mobility Solutions Claire Hourigan , Head of Business Process Management & Process Mining CoE, BP

The event will feature additional customers and partners from Chevron, Cisco, Dell, Johnson & Johnson, Lufthansa Cityline, PwC, Siemens and Wells Fargowho will share insights and best practices in execution management, and how they have removed barriers to execution capacity to maximize business performance.

You can find the full agenda here . The event will be held live online both in the U.S. and Europe at local times.

Register to attend for free at https://www.celonis.com/celosphere-2021/

About Celonis Celonis believes that every company can unlock its full execution capacity. Powered by its market-leading process mining core, the Celonis Execution Management System provides a set of instruments, applications, and developer studio and platform capabilities for business executives and users. The Celonis EMS offerings help companies manage every facet of execution management from analytics to strategy and planning, management, actions and automation. Celonis has thousands of customers, including ABB, AstraZeneca, Bosch, Coca-Cola, Citibank, Dell, GSK, John Deere, L'Oréal, Siemens, Uber, Vodafone and Whirlpool. Celonis is headquartered in Munich, Germany and New York City, USA and has 15 offices worldwide.

