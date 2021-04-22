Mega-Pastor Nicole Crank Reveals Past Trauma, Encourages Others Toward Hope And Happiness

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Teenage pregnancy, sexual abuse, abandonment, and poverty are the story of Pastor Nicole Crank's early life. In her new book, I WILL THRIVE : Find Your Fight to Claim True Freedom ( Worthy Books, June 1, 2021, ISBN: 9781546037026) Crank reveals how she used the pain and trauma of her past to heal, overcome her fears, and pursue her dreams.

In I WILL THRIVE, Crank uses her own example to reassure readers that their past struggles do not determine their futures. She explains how to:

awaken the dormant dreams in your heart and start paving a path toward freedom and healing

allow a daring spirit to rise up within you and awaken the fight that's inside you

stand up to the enemy and dream again

After becoming highly successful in leadership in the corporate world, Crank yielded that life to answer the call to help others. Through her dynamic, powerful, and practical speaking, Crank has helped thousands of people overcome their obstacles and live the life that was created for them since before the beginning of time.

Nicole Crank is an international conference speaker, blogger, mega-Pastor, and author. She and her husband, David, are the founders and lead pastors of FaithChurch.com with four church campuses in St. Louis, Missouri and two campuses in the West Palm Beach, Florida area.

