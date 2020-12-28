MEG Announces Purchase Agreement For 2,000 Units Of D1, BYD's Custom Electric Ride-hailing Vehicle

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) ("Ideanomics" or the "Company") announces that its Mobile Energy Global ("MEG") and its contracting entity Qingdao Chengyang Medici have signed an agreement with Meihao Chuxing, a joint venture between BYD and Didi, to purchase an initial 2,000 units of model BYD D1. The ride-hailing vehicles are intended for deployment in multiple cities within China, with deliveries expected to begin in H1 2021.

"The D1 is a very thoughtfully designed ride-hailing EV and is a culmination of the latest design and technology to bring drivers and their customers an enjoyable travel experience. We are very pleased to work with Meihao Chuxing and BYD to promote the sales of the D1," said Alf Poor, Ideanomics CEO. "Supported by a viable government subsidy program, the proliferation of EVs in China is a testament to the value that public and private partnerships can bring to large scale global challenges. We look forward to developing these types of partnerships and the rollout of more innovative vehicles like the D1 to our taxi and ride-hailing customers."

Meihao Chuxing ( Hangzhou) Automobile Technology Co., Ltd. was established in 2019, though a 65/35 joint venture between BYD and Didi with BYD having controlling interest. Launched in November 2020, model BYD D1 was jointly developed by BYD and Didi as the world's first custom-built, all electric car for ride-hailing. The vehicles feature L2 Assisted Driving system, are linked with a fleet management system that helps large fleet operators track and optimize operational status, real-time energy management, as well as a myriad of other safety and comfort features. BYD D1 is equipped with its latest Blade Battery (LFP chemistry) with a range of 418 km (260 miles) and can reach top speeds of 130 km/h (81 mph). Didi Chuxing is deploying and promoting the ride-hailing service in a number of Chinese cities. Passengers can order the customized ride-sharing service via the Didi app.

Please refer to the company's 8-k filings for further material details of the agreement

About BYDBYD Company Ltd. is one of China's largest privately owned enterprises. Since its inception in 1995, the company quickly developed solid expertise in rechargeable batteries and became a relentless advocate of sustainable development, successfully expanding its renewable energy solutions globally with operations in over 50 countries and regions. Its creation of a Zero Emissions Energy Ecosystem - comprising affordable solar power generation, reliable energy storage, and cutting-edge electrified transportation - has made it an industry leader in the energy and transportation sectors. BYD is listed on the Hong Kong and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges. More information on the company can be found at www.byd.com.

About Ideanomics Ideanomics is a global company focused on the convergence of financial services and industries experiencing technological disruption. Our Mobile Energy Global (MEG) division is a service provider that facilitates the adoption of electric vehicles by commercial fleet operators through offering vehicle procurement, finance and leasing, and energy management solutions under our innovative sales to financing to charging (S2F2C) business model. Ideanomics Capital is focused on disruptive fintech solutions for the financial services industry. Together, MEG and Ideanomics Capital provide our global customers and partners with leading technologies and services designed to improve transparency, efficiency, and accountability, and our shareholders with the opportunity to participate in high-potential, growth industries.

The company is headquartered in New York, NY, with offices in Beijing, Hangzhou, and Qingdao, and operations in the U.S., China, Ukraine, and Malaysia.

