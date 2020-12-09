Paris, Amsterdam, December 9, 2020 Press release Meeting of the Supervisory Board of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield on December 8, 2020 At its meeting of December 8, 2020, following recommendation from Mr Jean-Marie Tritant, current Group Chief Operating...

Paris, Amsterdam, December 9, 2020

Press release

Meeting of the Supervisory Board of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield on December 8, 2020

At its meeting of December 8, 2020, following recommendation from Mr Jean-Marie Tritant, current Group Chief Operating Officer and future Group CEO starting January 1, 2021, the Supervisory Board of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (URW) appointed Mr Fabrice Mouchel as Group Chief Financial Officer and as Member of the Management Board of URW starting on January 5, 2021. He will succeed Mr Jaap L. Tonckens, who will retire as Group Chief Financial Officer and from all other positions with URW and its affiliates, on January 4, 2021.

Fabrice Mouchel is currently Group Finance Director and Chief Financial Officer Europe and a Member of the Senior Management Team of URW. He joined Unibail in 2001 as Head of Corporate Development. He became Head of the Financial Resources and Investor Relations Department in 2002, and in 2007 was promoted to Deputy Chief Financial Officer. He was appointed Group Finance Director & Chief Financial Officer Europe in April 2019. Prior to joining Unibail, he was Vice-President of Mergers and Acquisitions at ING-Barings (1997-2001) and worked in the Mergers & Acquisitions Department of law firm Gide Loyrette & Nouel (1993-1996). He holds a degree from HEC, a master's degree in law (France), and was admitted to the Paris Bar (CAPA).

Mr Léon Bressler, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of URW, said: " I would like to sincerely thank Jaap Tonckens for his contribution and commitment to URW during his 11-year tenure. I wish Fabrice Mouchel every success in his new position."

Mr Jaap Tonckens stated " I have very much enjoyed my 11 years at Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield and am grateful for the trust placed in me by the Group's Supervisory Board over the years. There have been many highlights. My experience at URW has been particularly enhanced by the many incredibly talented and committed people I have worked with and I wish my colleagues every success and I am confident the Group with its new leadership team will have a great future."

Future evolutions related to the Management Board will be announced at a later date.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Samuel WarwoodMaarten Otte +33 1 76 77 58 02 Maarten.Otte@urw.com

Media RelationsCéline van Steenbrugghe+33 6 71 89 73 08 celine.vansteenbrugghe@urw.com

About Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at €58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States. Its centres welcome 1.2 billion visits per year. Present on two continents and in 12 countries, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield provides a unique platform for retailers and brand events and offers an exceptional and constantly renewed experience for customers. With the support of its 3,400 professionals and an unparalleled track-record and know-how, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is ideally positioned to generate superior value and develop world-class projects. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield distinguishes itself by its Better Places 2030 agenda, that sets its ambition to create better places that respect the highest environmental standards and contribute to better cities. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield stapled shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam and Euronext Paris (Euronext ticker: URW), with a secondary listing in Australia through Chess Depositary Interests. The Group benefits from an BBB+ rating from Standard & Poor's and from a Baa1 rating from Moody's.

For more information, please visit www.urw.com Visit our Media Library at https://mediacentre.urw.com Follow the Group updates on Twitter @urw_group , Linkedin @Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield and Instagram @urw_group

Attachment