Paris, Amsterdam, December 23, 2020

Press release

Meeting of the Supervisory Board of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield on December 23, 2020

On December 23, 2020, the Supervisory Board (SB) of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (URW), upon the recommendation of its Governance and Nomination Committee (GNC), decided to coopt Ms Cécile Cabanis as Member of the SB. She is also appointed as Chairwoman of the Audit Committee (AC). Ms Cabanis brings to the SB significant knowledge of corporate finance and debt management. Her leadership and board experience will strengthen the SB's collective skills.

The SB also decided to coopt Ms Julie Avrane-Chopard as member of the SB and member of its AC. Her extensive expertise in the tech industry and strategy will reinforce the SB's ability to supervise URW's strategy and execution.

These two cooptations will be subject to ratification by the next Shareholders' Meeting of URW, on May 12, 2021.

For simplification purposes, effective January 1, 2021, the SB also decided to combine the GNC and the Remuneration Committee (RC) to form a Governance, Nomination and Remuneration Committee (GNRC), to be chaired by Mr Roderick Munsters, the current RC Chairman. The SB also agreed on Mr Colin Dyer stepping down from the GNC and RC and joining the AC, effective January 1, 2021.

Mr Léon Bressler, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of URW, said: " I am very glad to welcome Ms Cécile Cabanis and Ms Julie Avrane-Chopard as new members of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield's Supervisory Board. Their leadership, board experience and expertise, especially in corporate finance and technology, will significantly strengthen the Supervisory Board and provide valuable insight to its members. I would like to thank Mr Roderick Munsters for his service as Chairman of the Remuneration Committee and agreeing to chair the new combined Governance, Nomination and Remuneration Committee. I also thank Mr Colin Dyer for providing continuity by joining the Audit Committee. With these announcements the Supervisory Board is in working order with two solid and well balanced committees."

Biography of Ms Cécile Cabanis

Cécile Cabanis is currently Executive Vice-President, Chief Financial Officer, Technology & Data, Cycles & Procurement, member of the Executive Committee and Vice-Chair of the Board of Directors of Danone. Cécile Cabanis began her career in 1995 with L'Oréal in South Africa as Logistics Manager and Financial Controller before moving to France as Internal Auditor. In 2000, she was appointed Deputy Director Mergers & Acquisitions at France Télécom. Cécile Cabanis joined Danone in 2004, and has served in a range of key positions in finance, including Corporate Finance Director, then head of Business Development. In 2010, she was appointed Vice President Finance for the Fresh Dairy Products division. Since 2015, she is Chief Financial Officer and member of the Executive Committee. She is also a member of Board of Directors and Chair of the Audit & Risks Committee - Schneider Electric; Vice President of the Supervisory Board, Chair of the Appointments and Compensation Committee and member of the Audit Committee of Mediawan; and Chair of the Supervisory Board of 2MX Organic. Ms Cabanis graduated from the Agro Paris Grignon engineering school (now AgroParis Tech). Ms Cabanis, born in 1971, is French.

Biography of Ms Julie Avrane-Chopard

Julie Avrane-Chopard is a former Senior Partner with McKinsey & Company in France, focused on High Technology, Advanced Industries and Talent/Future of work. She served major clients across Europe in high technology, aerospace and defense, transportation and mobility. She brings 25 years' experience in management consulting, with expertise in digital, corporate strategy, growth, organisation, transformation, mergers and culture and change. Projects range from large-scale transformations and turnarounds to growth strategies and Industry 4.0. Prior to joining McKinsey's Paris office, Julie Avrane-Chopard worked for two years as a business analyst in McKinsey's London office from 1995 to 1997 and as a researcher with Bull Honeywell in Boston in 1993 and Cogema (Areva) in 1994. Julie Avrane-Chopard is a graduate of the École nationale supérieure des télécommunications de Paris and of the Collège des ingénieurs. She also holds an MBA from INSEAD. She is a board member of Valeo, representing FSP, and a board member of Group Monnoyeur. Ms Avrane-Chopard, born in 1971, is French.

Biographies of Mr Colin Dyer and Mr Roderick Munsters are available on URW's website www.urw.com

