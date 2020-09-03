Meet Your Snacking Soulmate: Sunsweet Growers Inc. Launches New Ones Flavors

YUBA CITY, Calif., Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready to fall in love with your new soul snack. Sunsweet Ones Individually Wrapped Prunes, have been a long-time favorite of consumers as a nutritious and delicious grab-and-go snack. Now, Sunsweet has taken their beloved Ones to new heights with the introduction of Cocoa-Dusted and Berry Essence varieties. With no added sugar, consumers can now enjoy all the nutritional benefits of Amaz!n™ Prunes with an all-new taste.

Ready to meet the Ones?

Ones™ Berry Essence infuses prunes with the irresistible and craveable taste of berries. A snack that's flavorful and nutritious? Discover love at first bite!

Ones™ Cocoa Dusted Prunes provides a more divine twist on this tasty treat. Dusted in premium cocoa without any added sugar, it turns out that the perfect snack does exist.

While the new Ones may taste indulgent, they have no added sugar, count toward your daily serving of fruit and offer a variety of health benefits. In fact, studies suggest that eating 5-6 prunes per day can help support bone health. Each serving of Ones also contains a good source of fiber for only 100 calories. Compared to other dried fruits, prunes are lower in naturally occurring sugar and have a low glycemic index of only 29. With 31% of Americans reporting an increase in snacking since the start of the pandemic, Sunsweet Berry Essence and Cocoa Dusted Ones provide a better-for-you snacking soulmate for everyone.

"Americans have enjoyed over 1 billion Ones showcasing excitement for these nutritious and convenient snacks. Ready to be enjoyed on a daily walk, while working in your home office or snacking with family in the backyard, we want to help consumers to enjoy the food that makes them feel good, too," says Stephanie Harralson, Director of Marketing, North America, at Sunsweet Growers Inc.

All Ones products are available in the dried fruit aisles of grocery stores nationwide. Find out which Ones is right for you and learn more at www.sunsweet.com.

About SUNSWEET

Sunsweet Growers is a grower owned Prune Cooperative based in Yuba City, CA. For over 100 years we have been committed to providing the highest quality products around the globe. Sunsweet strives to help make it easy for consumers to make healthy choices by offering a full range of delicious dried fruit and juices. Sunsweet Amaz!n Prunes and Prune Juice are favorites around the world providing the nutrition you need to keep your body feeling good and energized. Enjoy The Feel Good Fruit! For more on Sunsweet products, visit www.sunsweet.com.

