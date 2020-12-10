Meet The Hospitality Partnership Redefining Luxurious Ecotourism And Property Management In Tulum

BOULDER, Colo., Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KAN Tulum , an unprecedented vacation development, and SkyRun Vacation Rentals Riviera Maya , a premium full-service property management company, have come together to provide a sustainable luxury vacation experience in Tulum, Mexico.

KAN Tulum, composed of 42 treehouse-style units based on an organic design, utilizes renewable energy sources to create a luxury experience while living at one with nature in the Mayan jungle. KAN Tulum's sustainable design includes:

The latest generation of solar to power air conditioning

A water-processing system that cleans wastewater on-site

Outer walls encased in bamboo that host climbing plants to keep internal temperatures low, and mosquitos at bay

Regional materials used for all aspects of building

Sam Gordon and Alejandro Dumas, the developers who dreamt up the concept of KAN Tulum, say, "our whole goal was to prove that as humans, we can live at one with nature and the environment while exceeding all luxury expectations of any high-end residences or hotels." KAN will continue its success by developing an additional 18 units including two-bed swim-up units, further one-bed units, an underground wine cave, an amphitheater, and a gym.

SkyRun Vacation Rentals Riviera Maya will manage every KAN Tulum unit, therefore, property owners can expect a consistent, premium ownership experience , while guests can expect a consistent, premium, and personalized vacation experience. Each unit comes fully furnished and turnkey and KAN Tulum is currently in its final phase for the sale of its one-bed and two-bed treehouse-style studios, which start at $218,000 USD. Guests can book their stays at KAN Tulum starting December 15th of this year directly through SkyRun's website .

Developer Sam Gordon says, "SkyRun was the only property management company that truly understood our goals of sustainability. The SkyRun and KAN Tulum partnership is a hybrid service as we've studied the market to understand the needs of our clients."

Both developers and owners of SkyRun Vacation Rentals Riviera Maya, Fernando Montes de Oca and Francisco Ortiz Urbieta, hope their message spreads and more developments start to follow their goals of redefining sustainability in the travel, hospitality, and real estate industries.

SkyRun ( www.biz.skyrun.com or www.skyrun.com ) provides an easy-to-use, all-in-one professional property management platform and brand to 28 locally owned and operated destinations in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

