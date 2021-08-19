Meet Matt Kloeber, President And CEO Of R2S

FLOWER MOUND, Texas, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- R2S (Recycle and Support) is excited to introduce our visionary President and CEO, Matt Kloeber to the DFW business and non-profit communities. Matt and his revolutionary approach to the thrift store industry have changed the landscape of a centuries-old business, and have created opportunity, support, and a cleaner future for our community.

Matt Kloeber was born into the thrift industry. His family had owned several successful thrift stores since the 1978. Being the family wild card, Matt struck out on his own in 2008 with his first store, " Irving Thrift." His dead-on instincts proved profitable for his company, but he had bigger plans and loftier goals.

After a short while in the thrift/ textile recycling business, Matt realized that he could serve the needs of local charities while also increasing supporting the increasingly-important recycling industry. Through partnerships with local charities who support everything from animals, to children, families, food banks, and literacy, Matt's recycling model developed into a system that provides millions of dollars to charities every year. A percentage of proceeds go to the charity of the donors' choice, and the constant influx of donations from the dedicated supporters of the various charities keep a steady and sustainable flow of funds going to some of the most important non-profits in our area.

Matt is certainly meeting his goals of growing the network of charities his company serves, as well as to increasing the amount of material recycled every year, he says that, "The best part of our story is the whole story: Being able to support local charities, provide our wonderful store employees with meaningful work, and being able to re-home and repurpose so much material that would otherwise end up in a landfill somewhere."

