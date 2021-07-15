Meet Crystalbrook Vincent Hotel, Bringing Responsible Luxury To Brisbane

BRISBANE, Australia, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sustainably led hospitality company Crystalbrook Collection has today unveiled Crystalbrook Vincent in the heart of Brisbane's Howard Smith Wharves. Brave, bold and vibrant, Crystalbrook Vincent is passionate about the environment and in touch with its artistic side.

Set beneath the iconic Story Bridge, Crystalbrook Vincent, formerly known as The Fantauzzo, is Crystalbrook Collection's seventh property to open in three years; the acquisition making the group Australia's largest independent five-star portfolio of hotels and resorts*.

Crystalbrook Collection owner Ghassan Aboud said: "Hospitality has always been an area of business I've wanted to invest in. I'm very proud of what my team has achieved in the past three years to now lead Australia's largest independent five-star portfolio."

Speaking on the opening of Crystalbrook Vincent, CEO Geoff York said: "Our initial focus is to elevate the hotel's focus on sustainability. We're introducing a single-use, plastic-free environment and 100% waste-free bathrooms where everything is reusable, recyclable or biodegradable."

"We're working to minimise our food carbon footprint by ensuring that at least 80% of all produce served within the hotel is sourced within a three-hour radius, and we're embracing technology to reduce the need for waste, such as paperless check in and check out and in-room tablet control centres," he said.

The hotel will retain its partnership with namesake Vincent Fantauzzo. Over 500 pieces of the acclaimed Australian painter's artworks feature throughout the six-story hotel.

"I'm thrilled to be working with Crystalbrook Vincent and to take our partnership to a new level. I love what Crystalbrook Collection is doing with sustainability; this is something very important to me personally - it opens the door for exciting new collaborations, which I hope will enhance guest's experience and inspire creativity. I'm looking forward to it," said Vincent.

Hospitality leader, Jeremy Nordkamp will lead Crystalbrook Vincent as General Manager, bringing with him extensive experience in the field, most recently at Crystalbrook Riley in Cairns and as the opening General Manager of Brisbane's own Calile Hotel.

"I'm thrilled to be continuing my journey with Crystalbrook Collection as we grow the portfolio and lead the way in five-star sustainable hospitality.

" Brisbane has taken giant leaps in the hospitality scene in recent years, and I'm excited to be working with a fantastic group of professionals elevating this destination hotel to new heights," said Jeremy.

About Crystalbrook Vincent

Boasting 166 rooms, Fuime rooftop bar, Polpetta restaurant, a rooftop pool and a 24-hour fitness centre, Crystalbrook Vincent is energised, inspired and hyperlocal.

Highlights at a glance:

Sensational Howard Smith Wharves location

Views of Brisbane River and the iconic Story Bridge

180 different artworks and over 500 prints by the acclaimed Vincent Fantauzzo

Single-use plastic-free environment

100% waste-free bathrooms

Cash-free and a 90% reduction in paper

Use of recycled and upcycled materials throughout the hotel. Examples include key cards made from recycled wood, coat hangers made from recycled paper and toothbrushes made from sugar cane and cornstarch

In-room tablet control centre

Mobile room access

STAYCAST by Google video streaming and complimentary recent release movies

For bookings and more information, visit crystalbrookcollection.com/Vincent.

crystalbrook-vincent.jpg Crystalbrook Vincent Sustainable five-star luxury in Howard Smith Wharves, Brisbane, Australia

