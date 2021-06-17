Meet Cirtronics At The Southern New England Design-2-Part Show At Mohegan Sun Expo Center, June 23 & 24

MILFORD, N.H., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cirtronics will be exhibiting at the upcoming Southern New England Design-2-Part Show, their first in-person event in over a year. This show attracts product companies from New England, many of whom manufacture products overseas and are considering reshoring.

Over the past year, many companies have discussed bringing their manufacturing to the US. Heightened awareness of risks and challenges over IP protection, product delivery, and total cost has become more concerning.

Tom Ferrin, Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), "Many companies were manufacturing overseas as a cost saver because labor costs have traditionally been lower than in the US. However, there is a broader set of considerations leading to the total cost. Moreover, they go well beyond aggregate part pricing and lower-cost labor. Those considerations are some of the most important drivers in the increasing decision to reshore."

To facilitate reshoring, Cirtronics offers a suite of Transition to Manufacturing (T2M) services that accelerate products to full-scale production. This suite of services ensures a smooth handoff of build processes and support in place for supply chain, quality, and testing.

Cirtronics welcomes further reshoring and total cost discussion at our booth #364 at the Southern New England Design-2-Part show. Cirtronics excels at complex builds for rigorous applications in regulated markets, including security, robotic, industrial, and medical devices. For more information about Cirtronics, visit their website.

About CirtronicsCirtronics, located in Southern New Hampshire, offers expertise and experience manufacturing low to mid volume complex systems for highly regulated markets. Cirtronics thrives in the details of meeting exacting standards required by demanding applications, including medical, robotics, security, defense, and industrial technology. Services include Transition to Manufacturing, strategic sourcing, manufacturing, test, and fulfillment of full electromechanical or mechanical systems, sub-assemblies, and boards. Cirtronics' fully integrated and responsive services are tailored to the needs of each customer. This is Precision Engagement ®. Cirtronics is Woman-Owned Small Business, ISO 9001 and ISO 13485 Certified as well as, FDA and ITAR Registered. Let us put our expertise and quality intensive manufacturing to work. For more information visit www.cirtronics.com.

