Meet Celebrity Family Law Attorney Brenda DeRouen The Founder Of The 1st African American Women-owned And Operated Law Firm In Houston

Instead of waiting to have a seat at the table with at a large law firm Attorney DeRouen created her own table and is helping others minority women.

HOUSTON, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Brenda DeRouen, is the founder of DeRouen Law Firm, the 1 st African American women-owned, and women operated law firm in Houston. Like many law students, Attorney DeRouen attended law school with the dream of starting her career at a major law practice and progressing within the firm. However, as fate would have it, that was not in the cards for her future. Instead of allowing the rejection of not being able to secure a position at a major law firm to discourage her progression, Attorney DeRouen took her circumstances and made something out of nothing. Attorney DeRouen decided to start her own law firm, with drive and determination. That same drive and determination assisted her in successfully starting her practice, but also securing more revenue/business in a year than a first-year law associate.

Attorney DeRouen did not just stop with starting her own practice but made the decision to reach back and help other minorities because of the challenges she faced with securing a job after graduation. Attorney DeRouen's firm is the 1 st African American women-owned and women-operated practice in Houston. Attorney DeRouen prides herself on her ability to help other minority women through job opportunities, mentorship, as well as networking to provide them the opportunity she was not given. Attorney DeRouen founded Women of Law, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization designed to empower women lawyers by connecting, inspiring, and promoting the advancement of women, along with Kristy Blurton, to further her passion to assists other minorities in the legal space.

Attorney DeRouen is excited to continue to provide opportunities for minority women in the legal space through her firm and Non-profit Women of Law, stay tuned for what's next from Attorney DeRouen. To inquire about Zoom/Skype interviews or media inquiries please contact LaToya Hurley at info@innovatingmarketinggroup.com or call 281-660-1813.

About DeRouen Law Firm, PLLC

DeRouen Law Firm, PLLC is a premier litigation firm focusing primarily on divorce, custody, and probate matters. Our attorneys are committed to providing families with quality legal representation and top tier service. With years of experience and a trusted reputation, our team of legal professionals have the skills required to help you achieve a satisfactory result. We serve clients in Harris, Brazoria, Fort Bend, and Milam County.

