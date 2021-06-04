WOODRIDGE, Ill., June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MedWiz Pharmacy, a long-term care pharmacy, is proud to announce the official opening of its newest long term care pharmacy location in Illinois.

WOODRIDGE, Ill., June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MedWiz Pharmacy, a long-term care pharmacy, is proud to announce the official opening of its newest long term care pharmacy location in Illinois.

The new MedWiz location will provide high-quality pharmacy services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities and group homes throughout the State of Illinois.

MedWiz Pharmacy builds on its decades of experience serving the long-term care community as dedicated partners in providing exceptional care. Our pharmacists and clinical team are skilled in various clinical disciplines and medication management which ensures healthy living.

MedWiz Pharmacy is also opening a specialty pharmacy division to care for those with specialized chronic conditions that need dedicated clinical oversight.

"Opening our pharmacy in the State of Illinois has been a long-time dream", said Eric Newhouse, CEO of MedWiz Pharmacy. "This new service area will enable us to expand our long tradition of providing quality pharmacy solutions into the Midwest market."

He added, "We pride ourselves on being a service-intensive pharmacy that can customize our systems and processes to meet our partner-specific needs. We are grateful for the opportunity and look forward to a long and successful relationship with the greater Illinois healthcare community."

To learn more about MedWiz Pharmacy in Illinois, please visit www.medwizrx.com or call MedWiz Pharmacy's Vice President of Business Development, Sammy Greenstein, 347-853-0617.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medwiz-pharmacy-announces-the-opening-of-a-new-long-term-care-pharmacy-in-illinois-301306057.html

SOURCE MedWiz Pharmacy