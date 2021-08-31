Medvantx Announces Two Key Executive Hires To Support Company Growth

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medvantx , a pharmacy services provider, today announced the appointment of Nabil Badr as chief technology officer and Darlene Mitchell as chief compliance officer. Together, they bring over 50 years of experience in technology and healthcare and are instrumental in supporting the company's continued growth.

"As Medvantx continues to evolve and offer a more efficient process for manufacturers to reach patients, it's important that we recruit the best minds on our team," said Jeremy V. Gross, CEO of Medvantx. "Nabil and Darlene will establish the technology, strategy and tactics in order for the company to scale. I look forward to seeing the positive impact these two will have on our business."

As chief technology officer, Nabil will lead the overall technology-enabled service strategy, digital transformation initiatives and product development efforts related to the Medvantx Pharmacy Services business unit. Prior to joining Medvantx, Nabil was the vice president of digital transformation at City National Bank where he led enterprise-wide digital transformation efforts. His past experience also includes leading the development of a pharmacy management system for an international distribution agency and creating an integrated lab management system for the blood bank of the Red Cross.

"Medvantx is poised to personalize care delivery with an unprecedented patient engagement model that promotes access and adherence to medication," stated Nabil. "I feel honored and excited to be a part of this mission."

In her role as chief compliance officer, Darlene will oversee the successful development of the company's compliance organization, including optimizing fulfillment of regulatory requirements, managing compliance risks and leveraging best practices to enable scalable growth for Medvantx. Prior to Medvantx, Darlene led the compliance function at Advantia Health and was the lead compliance officer for the Planned Parenthood Federation of America where she established its first nationwide compliance program. Darlene completed the U.S. Healthcare Compliance Certification Program at Seton Hall University School of Law and has been a speaker at national compliance and HIPAA conferences, including the 2020 HIPAA Summit.

When asked about her new role, Darlene replied, "There is no true growth for a company unless it is compliant growth. As Medvantx continues to evolve, we must ensure regulations are met and the company remains compliant. I am excited to have the opportunity to work with the entire team to help foster and support this period of growth."

