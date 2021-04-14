Medvantx Announces The Internal Appointment Of Micah Benford

SAN DIEGO, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medvantx , pharmacy services provider, today announced the appointment of Micah Benford to chief pharmacy officer of Medvantx Pharmacy Services. As chief pharmacy officer, Micah is responsible for the planning, design, operation, and improvement of Medvantx's mail order pharmacy management and operations.

"The pandemic has heightened consumers' desire to have products and services delivered directly to their doors," said Jeremy V. Gross, CEO of Medvantx. "Medvantx is at a critical stage of growth as we continue to build our innovative final-mile fulfillment services to give manufacturers the ability to reach patients faster. With over two decades of pharmacy operations experience, Micah understands the logistical, clinical, and financial needs of a successful pharmacy, as well as consumers' evolving preferences, making him the perfect team member for this role."

In this new position, Micah will oversee Medvantx's role in the ever-changing healthcare environment, identifying emerging trends that impact the company's customers. He will be responsible for assessing healthcare-related discoveries to ensure the value of pharmacy and pharmacists is advocated for and advanced in the company's overall efforts to improve patient care. He will oversee the design, implementation, and management of a safe and effective medication management organization, ensuring systems are developed and improved based on evidence and best practices and that they operate effectively and efficiently across the continuum of care.

"Medvantx has a long history of pharmacy success in the direct-to-patient space and, alongside our new sister company, Vytal, we are well-positioned to bring innovative solutions to patient care across the nation," said Micah. "I am honored and excited to lead Medvantx as the next chief pharmacy officer, and to continue redefining pharmacy."

Prior to Medvantx, Micah served as a specialty pharmacist at KnippeRx, an independent specialty pharmacy focused on speed to therapy in rare, orphan, ultra-orphan, and high-touch biologic therapies. He has also held several director of pharmacy roles, where he was responsible for all aspects of pharmacy operations.

About MedvantxMedvantx Pharmacy Services helps pharmaceutical brands do more than just survive in an ever-changing marketplace - we help them thrive in it. Medvantx provides powerful and personalized support to pharmaceutical manufacturers, health care providers (HCPs), and their patients. We service the specialty needs of pharmaceutical manufacturers by offering patient assistance programs and providing efficient intake solutions, nationwide dispense and fulfillment services, quality aftercare through counseling and customer service, safe and secure data handling, dependable inventory management and logistics, and insightful reporting and accounting. Serving more than 50 pharmaceutical manufacturers and managing more than $7.5 billion of prescriptions annually, Medvantx has been redefining pharmacy for over 20 years.

