Medusa Intelligence A Division Of Cybernetic Technologies Ltd (HPIL), Announces It Will Launch Meta Data Analytics

VANCOUVER, BC, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medusa Intelligence a division of Cybernetic Technologies Ltd (the "Company") (OTC: HPIL) announces it will launch META DATA ANALYTICS a tracking program that will use algorithms along with its own program to be used in the entertainment industry first and to then potentially expand in to other areas.

"We are so excited about the Medusa (AI/Artificial Intelligence) "Meta Data Analytics" project that we hope to change how the internet and the human thought process could change its purchasing decisions", said Stephen Brown

The CEO Stephen Brown and some select Investors are developing a large share buy back offering has changed the announcement to August 17 th,2021 and closed on September 17 th, 2021

Shareholders Call: August 6 th, 2021 https://zoom.us/j/93402294076?pwd=NFpFV2VRTFRocDlBajNERUxQaGZuQT09

Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (The "Act"). In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "pleased," "plan," "confident that," "believe," "expect," or "intend to," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act and are subject to the safe harbor created by the Act. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any of the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, market conditions, general acceptance of the Company's products and technologies, competitive factors, the ability to successfully complete additional financings and other risks described in the Company's SEC reports and filing.

For more information:Cybernetic Technologies Ltd1720 650 West Georgia St Vancouver, BC V6B 4N8Contact: Stephen Brown, CEO www.cybernetictech.ca info@cybernetictech.caPh: (778) 819-1956

