Medtronic Canada Recognized Among Canada's Top 100 Employers For 2022

Learning and development opportunities & focus on Mission among reasons for selection

BRAMPTON, ON, Nov. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Medtronic Canada ULC, a subsidiary of Medtronic plc (MDT) - Get Medtronic Plc (MDT) Report - a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced it has been recognized by MediaCorp as one of Canada's Top 100 Employers.

This national competition determines which employers across Canada lead their industries in offering exceptional workplaces for their employees. Now in its 22nd annual edition, Canada's Top 100 Employers highlights the most progressive and forward-thinking companies, evaluated on a set of eight criteria.

"Contributing to human welfare is the backbone of Medtronic's identity," said Neil Fraser, president of Medtronic Canada. "Our mission challenges us not only to improve the lives of the patients we serve, but also the lives of our employees."

Medtronic has always prioritized learning and development initiatives for its workforce, as well as diversity and inclusion through its active enhancement programs, networking circles and employee-run resource groups.

Despite the chaos caused by the pandemic, the company has continued to offer personnel opportunities to advance their careers at all levels and live the company's Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life.

"We are proud of our employees' commitment to healthcare innovation," adds Fraser. "The desire to make a positive impact in people's lives is generally what motivates talent to join us -- and we do our best to ensure we keep that talent on board."

Melissa Louis, marketing manager in the Diabetes business, agrees. After graduating from university in 2006, she launched her career at Medtronic and made the most of the professional development resources provided by the company from day one. After progressive promotions over the years, she now leads her own team -- her upwards trajectory has not been slowed by the pandemonium of COVID19.

"Medtronic has stayed committed to its core values since I started and throughout the pandemic," said Louis. "The company's focus on improving people's health and quality of life hasn't changed, and Medtronic supports its employees every step of the way."

About Medtronic Canada ULCBold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Proud to serve Canadian healthcare for over 50 years, Medtronic Canada ULC is headquartered in Brampton, Ontario, with regional offices in Montreal and Vancouver, and is a subsidiary of Medtronic plc. We are the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 90,000+ passionate people. Our technologies and therapies address 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for all. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic Canada, visit www.Medtronic.ca and follow @MedtronicCA on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

