Medterra CBD Expands Pets Collection In A Continued Effort To Offer CBD For All

Your pet's new best friend is now available in CBD chews and tinctures with added flavors: peanut butter, salmon and more!

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Medterra CBD, the most widely distributed global industry leader in CBD, revealed a refreshed packaging and new product offerings for the Medterra Pets collection, including all-natural CBD chews and tinctures for cats and dogs.

In a recent study published in the Journal of Pain earlier this year, Medterra demonstrated that CBD can assist in the well-being of pets and that they can dramatically benefit from its use. Furthermore, it supported the safety and therapeutic potential of hemp-derived CBD for relieving arthritic pain in dogs. With the research data in mind, Medterra developed the collection to address the most common issues for pets - managing health problems, improving quality of life, relieving discomfort and managing stress.

In developing this line, Medterra's research and innovation went above and beyond to ensure each product exceeded the quality standards set for human products. Not only is the Medterra Pet line THC-free and third-party tested, but it also has been clinically tested, veterinarian formulated, and NASC (National Animal Supplement Council) compliant. As with all Medterra products, the COA (certificate of analysis) is available on the website.

"As a research-driven company, our data shows that pet parents are looking for safe and natural alternatives that can give their pets the best quality of life," says Medterra CEO Jay Hartenbach. "Safety and efficacious products are our top concern for our Medterra community, and our Medterra Pets collection is no exception in meeting our strict standards."

As an added precaution, Medterra's medical ambassadors Matthew Halpert, Ph.D, Jeanette Jacknin, dermatologist, and Lisa Lippman, celebrity veterinarian, serve as advisory board members who provide industry-related counsel to the company.

"Our pets are our family, so I am thrilled to see safety and education is at the forefront of Medterra's CBD offerings for pets," says Dr. Lisa Lippman. "As an advocate for natural alternatives, I recognize the true benefits CBD can have on our pets and Medterra is leading the way with their holistic view."

The Medterra Pets collection is designed for both cats and dogs and is available in various flavors and formulations with premium CBD extract. The collection includes:

CBD Chews (10 and 30 count): Calming and Joint Support formulas — available in bacon, peanut butter and NEW salmon flavors — 10mg of CBD per chew, grain-free, THC free and non-GMO. 20% PCR bags help ensure a more sustainable experience for consumers.

CBD tinctures (150-750mg): Available in unflavored, beef, and chicken, the tinctures are made with organic MCT oil and organic natural flavors. The CBD Drops range from 150-750mg of CBD and are in the process of certification by QAI (Quality Assurance International).

Medterra is the most widely distributed CBD company in the world, with its portfolio of products sold in over 23,000 retail locations in the U.S. and more than 120,000 distribution points globally, including necessary businesses like leading national grocery and drugstore chains, as well as online . For a nearby retailer store location, please visit https://medterracbd.com/store-locator. For more information about Medterra, please visit www.medterracbd.com and follow @medterracbd on Instagram and on Facebook.

ABOUT MEDTERRA CBD, INC:Founded in 2017, Medterra has quickly grown to become one of the leading global wellness brands in the industry. The Brightfield Group recognized Medterra as the number two CBD company in the U.S. Medterra's CBD is extracted from industrial hemp grown in accordance with the strict guidelines of the Kentucky Department of Agriculture's Hemp Pilot Research Program. Each product is third-party tested to ensure consistency and quality.

Contact:Power Digital Marketing medterra-pr@powerdigital.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medterra-cbd-expands-pets-collection-in-a-continued-effort-to-offer-cbd-for-all-301172028.html

SOURCE Medterra