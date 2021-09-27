Medterra Appoints Gregory Reeder CEO, As CBD Industry Leader Embarks On Dynamic Growth Initiatives Beyond CBD & Into Broader Health & Wellness Solutions

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medterra, America's most trusted CBD brand, which grew to $50M in annual revenue over four years, announced today that Gregory Reeder will step in as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Reeder assumes the role, armed with a professional background and skillset that's ideally suited as the company transitions and scales its business beyond CBD and into broader holistic health and wellness products and solutions. Former CEO and Founder, Jay Hartenbach, will maintain responsibilities as Chairman of Medterra's board, while assuming a new position as Chief Innovation Officer (CIO).

"Throughout his career, Greg has found continual success in accelerating the growth of both well recognized and newer brands. That experience is going to be critical to our efforts to expand as a company," said Hartenbach. "Greg's success has only continued as he completely reshaped Medterra's international business. It was clear very early on that all of Medterra would benefit from this level of leadership."

After successfully entrenching itself as the industry leader in CBD products and solutions, the company will be expanding its focus into the larger and growing wellness category, while continuing to spearhead the evolution of CBD and its mainstream adoption.

"Medterra's achievements under Jay's leadership are truly an inspiration. The company is an unquestioned pioneer and leader in the CBD industry, recognized by consumers for offering a broad range of highly innovative products, and owns a privileged position as a trusted brand with premier retailers," said Reeder. "The word Medterra means 'from the earth,' and as such, it's long been our vision to go beyond CBD and identify broader levels of innovation where natural solutions are concerned. I'm honored with the opportunity to work with our incredible Medterra team as we evolve our business, while still driving the evolution and widespread acceptance of CBD forward."

Reeder initially joined Medterra in February as Managing Director of Medterra International. Prior roles included heading Pfizer's $1.8 billion Global Wellness business, General Manager of Pfizer Canada Consumer Healthcare, and Country Manager of Pfizer Romania. He started his career in Product Development and Brand Management at Procter and Gamble and earned a Ph.D. in Chemistry from the University of Cincinnati.

ABOUT MEDTERRA From Medterra's humble start as a broker of CBD isolate, its founders, Jay Hartenbach and JP Larsen, have championed the CBD industry in delivering safe, effective products that provide a holistic approach to physical and mental well-being. Founded in 2017, Medterra has quickly grown to become one of the leading global wellness brands in the industry.

Medterra products adhere to the brand's industry-leading quality and purity standards. Every ingredient is individually sourced to ensure high-quality, non-GMO, and organic cultivation, and the Certificate of Analysis (COA) is available on the website. Medterra has one of the most rigorous testing standards on the market and is developed alongside an in-house Medical Advisory Board. Each product adheres to the brand's industry-leading quality and purity standards, with only organically grown hemp from the United States and a COA QR code on every package and Medterra's website - putting transparency and education at the consumers' fingertips.

Medterra is the most widely distributed CBD company in the world, with its portfolio of products sold in over 23,000 retail locations in the U.S. and more than 120,000 distribution points globally, including necessary businesses like leading national grocery and drugstore chains, as well as online. For a store locator, please visit https://medterracbd.com/store-locator. For more information about Medterra, please visit www.medterracbd.com and follow @medterracbd on Instagram and Facebook.

CONTACT: Jason Farhadi, jason@thebrandamp.com , (678) 313-0799

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medterra-appoints-gregory-reeder-ceo-as-cbd-industry-leader-embarks-on-dynamic-growth-initiatives-beyond-cbd--into-broader-health--wellness-solutions-301385746.html

SOURCE Medterra