Medtecs Participates For The First Time In World's Leading Nonwovens Exhibition - INDEX(TM)20 In Europe

TAIPEI, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The threat of COVID-19 continues. As vaccine development fails to keep up with the rate the virus mutates, countries around the world have started exploring ways to "coexist with the virus," meaning that personal protective equipment (PPE) such as face masks and coveralls are becoming part of our daily lives, and not just for healthcare workers. While other precautions including the use of antiviral spray now also make their ways into our daily necessity. In light of this, Medtecs, the world's leading and devoted provider of PPE and hospital services from Taiwan, will be making its debut at INDEX™20, the world's leading nonwovens exhibition organized by European Disposables and Nonwovens Association (EDANA). The exhibition will take place at Palexpo Exhibition and Congress Centre in Geneva from October 19th to 22nd. Medtecs will be showcasing its three main PPE lines that are aimed towards preventing Healthcare-associated infections (HAIs): CoverU series, medical grade face masks, and Medtecs Shield collections. Through the exhibition, Medtecs hopes to demonstrate its mission and technological capacity with respect to medical protective equipment and provide new solutions to the daily protection needs in the current and the post-pandemic era.

Renowned as one of the world's three largest nonwovens exhibitions together with the IDEA in USA and ANEX in Asia, INDEX is held once every three years and comprises a total of six categories including: Filtration, Geotextiles & Civil Engineering, Hygiene & Cleaning, Medical: Infection Prevention, Transportation, and Packaging - attracting prominent exhibitors of the nonwovens industry from around the world. More than 730 nonwovens exhibitors from over 43 countries have registered to date and it is expected that the exhibition will attract 12,700 visitors from more than 100 countries. A virtual exhibition will also be made available online for the first time in history to accommodate the pandemic and to engage people who are unable to physically attend.

Medtecs, the world's leading provider of PPE and hospital services from Taiwan with more than 30 years of manufacturing experience in medical consumables, will be an exhibitor at INDEX™20 this year to showcase Taiwan's advanced design and manufacturing capabilities in medical protective equipment. Medtecs has long been committed to expanding its markets share overseas, and has facilities and offices established throughout North America, Europe, and Southeast Asia for the supply of isolation gowns, coveralls, fly jackets, medical face masks, and anti-viral sprays. It is a long-time service provider to major hospitals in USA, Singapore, and the Philippines. Since the global spread of COVID-19 in 2020, Medtecs has been actively supporting disease control efforts in Taiwan, it is also committed to relieving worldwide shortage of medical supplies during challenging times. Several emergency arrangements were made to deliver medical protection supplies to Cambodia, Singapore, USA, France, and countries in Europe where they were urgently needed. Furthermore, in consideration of how COVID-19 has changed the world's demand for PPE, Medtecs optimized the production process and delivery service, and expanded its production, logistics, and warehousing capabilities to the United States in 2020.

Medtecs will be participating in the upcoming exhibition with a focus on the prevention of HAIs. Data shows that chances of HAIs were 1/15 in Europe and 1/31 in the United States. Not only does HAI increase the time and cost of hospitalization and death rate of the patients, it also leads to significant loss of medical service capacity as well as economic losses. As the pandemic persists, people have become accustomed to the idea of "coexisting with the virus," and the risk of HAIs has also made its way from hospitals into people's homes. Medtecs has always upheld the brand's philosophy of "safeguarding every tomorrow" and aims to supply healthcare workers and the general public with adequate supply of professional medical equipment so that they can prevent infections. For this reason, Medtecs will be showcasing three main product lines of medical protective equipment during INDEX™20, namely: CoverU series, medical face masks, and Medtecs Shield collection.

CoverU disposable coverall

CoverU disposable coverall (with/without tape): The purpose of the coverall is to shield the whole or part of the body from risk of infection, which it provides an added layer of protection for healthcare workers and patients to prevent reciprocal infection. CoverU disposable coveralls are made with PPSB and air-permeable PE for breathability and water resistance, which effectively shield healthcare workers from contact with contagious body fluids. This product passes synthetic blood permeability test and has been certified for Cat. III Type 6(B) in the EU and ASTM F1670 and ASTM F1671 in the U.S.

CoverU fly jacket

CoverU fly jacket (for adults/children): Studies have shown that the COVID-19 virus can survive on clothes for two days and up to nine days on smooth metal door handles. As the struggle against COVID-19 stretches on and international flights resume for business and study purposes, fly jackets offer the potential to minimize contact with viruses and reduce risk of infection in an enclosed environment such as the aircraft cabin. CoverU fly jackets are made with four layers of nonwoven SMMS, and have passed Level 1 certification of the Association for the Advancement of Medical Instrumentation (AAMI) to be capable of blocking fluids as well as suspended solids and dust in the air. CoverU fly jacket features a half-body design and is equipped with a transparent face shield to provide total upper body protection. Compared to a coverall, the fly jacket is easier to put on and take off, making it a more accessible protective gear for the general public.

Medtecs Shield Anti-Viral Spray

Due to the threat of COVID-19, people have become accustomed to using disease control supplies as part of their daily routine. Medtecs Shield Anti-Viral Spray utilizes the latest nanocomposite technology in 2021, and incorporates silver ions with properties such as self-cleaning and ultra-high temperature resistance (up to 500°C). When activated, the nanocomposite forms a highly reactive anti-viral and anti-bacterial film on the surface that effectively inhibits viruses and bacteria such as COVID-19, SARS, enterovirus, influenza A, escherichia coli, candidiasis, and more. The solution passes SGS biocompatibility test; it contains no alcohol and does not cause harm to the environment or irritation to the skin. Spraying repeatedly on the same surface provides up to 180 days of sustained anti-viral effect.

Medical face mask

While vaccine development races to keep up with virus mutations, people still rely on face mask as the basic protective equipment for daily activities, for which Medtecs offers medical face masks that are dual-certified for ASTM Level 1 in the U.S. and EN14683 Type IIR in Europe with a bacterial filtration efficiency (BFE) of 99%. Aside from protection features, Medtecs has focused on diversifying its offering by introducing face masks in multiple colors, and by cooperating with government agencies and organizers of major international sports events in designing co-branded masks.

INDEX™20 will be an inspiring platform where the world meets to discuss and explore new possibilities of fighting the pandemic and coexisting with the virus. Medtecs welcomes visitors to stop by its booth, meet the team on the ground and go over the company products that cater to their daily protection needs in the current and the post-pandemic era.

About Medtecs

Medtecs International Corporation Limited (the "Company" or "Medtecs") is the world's leading provider and distributor of personal protective equipment (PPE) and a trusted multi-national PPE stockpiling solutions provider to governments and group purchasing organizations around the world.

Medtecs and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") commenced operations in 1989 and has since established a strong presence in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

The Group has offices and facilities spanning across Asia including Singapore, Taiwan, the Philippines, the People's Republic of China, Cambodia, and the United States of America for expansion into the global domestic PPE and medical consumables market. Currently, the Group's headquarters is located in Taipei, Taiwan.

Medtecs is dual-listed on Singapore Exchange Limited (SGX: 546) and Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE: 9103).

Official Website: https://www.medtecs.com/

