Medtecs Donates One Million Pieces Of Facemasks To Help In The Global Fight Against The Pandemic

TAIPEI, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following Christmas Eve, the second wave of COVID-19 spread rapidly. Three COVID-19 variants were discovered around the world, among which the variant found in the UK has the strongest transmissibility. Within a short period of time, many countries reported discovery of cases of people infected with the new strain, with the cumulative number of confirmed cases worldwide exceeding 90 million, and the death toll nearly 2 million. As the world's leading provider of personal protective equipment (PPE) and medical services, Medtecs Group has demonstrated its corporate social responsibility by mobilizing its warehousing and logistics resources all over the world to assist with combating the pandemic in Europe and the United States, while also ensuring there are adequate supplies in Taiwan. On 29 December 2020, Medtecs donated 1 million pieces of masks to the French Red Cross through the French Office in Taipei, so as to provide assistance and protection to France's medical workers and institutions. Mr. Jean-François Casabonne-Masonnave, Director of the French Office in Taipei, expressed his gratitude to Medtecs.

Medtecs has long been committed to disaster relief and cross-border charitable activities. Since the outbreak of the pandemic last year (2020), Medtecs has spared no effort to actively participate in relief efforts overseas. It has donated isolation gowns, coveralls, shoe covers, masks and other pandemic prevention supplies to Italy, Germany, the United States, Japan, and Cambodia, to just name a few. This year (2021), in the spirit of safeguarding the health of all, Medtecs will continue to use its brand influence and resources to assist countries around the world to contain the spread of the coronavirus, with focuses on supporting countries in European and American regions that have been the hardest hit. In addition, in response to the surge in global demand for PPE following the COVID-19 outbreak, Medtecs has expanded its production capacity to the United States, set up additional logistics and warehousing centers in different regions, continuously optimized production and distribution channels, and launched the "Medtecs Express" service, to help in the global fight against the pandemic.

Medtecs Donates Millions of Facemasks to France, and is Looking Forward to Working Together with Other Countries to Fight the Pandemic

The 2021 New Year has just begun, and the pandemic shows no signs of abating. The number of confirmed cases and deaths around the world is still soaring day by day, putting incredible strain on medical systems in many countries, leading to common problems such as lack of hospital beds, necessary medical supplies and medical staff. In response, with more than 30 years of experience in the manufacturing of high-quality medical consumables, Medtecs has implemented the business model of "sustainability first". To meed demand surge, Medtecs has ramped up its monthly production capacity to 70 million pieces through vertical integration and cooperation with upstream vendors. Medtecs provided masks, protective clothing and other medical consumables to Taiwanese authorities in the early stages of the coronavirus crisis to ensure sufficient supply in Taiwan's emergency PPE stockpile. At the same time, Medtecs also provided support to other countries by donating millions of masks and isolation gowns, coveralls, shoe covers and other pandemic prevention supplies to America, Italy, Germany and other countries seriously impacted by the outbreak. In December 2020, Medtecs donated 1 million masks to the French Red Cross, hoping that this donation will help as many front-line medical staff from French medical institutions as possible. Jean-François Casabonne-Masonnave, on behalf of the French Government, expressed sincere gratitude to Medtecs for its kindness shown and also for being a steadfast global partner in the fight against the pandemic.

Medtecs Set Up Distribution Centers in Europe, Asia and America and Collaborates with DHL and FedEx to Offer Fast Delivery of Essential PPE

Mask Factories Established in America to Provide Fast Delivery of Quality Products, and the Medtecs Express Service Launched to Serve the Global Community

After 30 years, Medtecs has become an industry leader as one of the largest global PPE suppliers. The Group has upgraded its warehousing and logistics management, expanded production lines and sales channels to respond to the global paradigm shift in terms of supply chain management and disaster preparedness. Part of this process saw Medtecs establish its first mask manufacturing facility in the United States with a monthly output of up to 6 million pieces, set up additional distribution centers in Europe and other regions to improve local supply efficiency, collaborate with DHL and FedEx to reach more customers and end-users, and launch the Medtecs Express service by which customers can order facemasks and other essential disease-prevention supplies online and have them delivered straight to their doorsteps from Medtecs's distribution centers in no time.

About Medtecs

Medtecs International Corporation Limited ("Medtecs", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is the world's leading supplier of personal protective equipment (PPE) and a trusted multi-national PPE stockpiling solutions provider to governments and group purchasing organizations around the world.

The Group commenced operations in 1989 and has since established a strong presence in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Medtecs was incorporated in Bermuda in 1997 and currently is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

Medtecs has offices and facilities strategically located in Taiwan, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore and China. In 2020, the Group incorporated Medtecs USA Corporation, it's first subsidiary in the United States, for expansion into the local PPE and medical consumables market.

Medtecs is dual-listed in Singapore and Taiwan. For more information, please visit: http://www.medtecs.com/en/

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medtecs-donates-one-million-pieces-of-facemasks-to-help-in-the-global-fight-against-the-pandemic-301210561.html

SOURCE Medtecs International Corporation Limited