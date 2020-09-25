Medscape Education Partners With HFSA To Host Major International Heart Failure Meeting

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medscape Education has been selected as a partner in hosting The Heart Failure Society of America (HFSA) Virtual Annual Scientific Meeting 2020, September 30-October 6.

In collaboration with HFSA, Medscape Education and MedscapeLIVE! will offer an immersive environment where heart failure professionals will engage around the latest research and treatment advances.

The 7-day meeting of physicians, nurses, pharmacists, and researchers will feature more than 50 multidisciplinary, scientific sessions, late-breaking research announcements, live chats with industry and e-poster presenters, interactive breakout sessions, networking opportunities, a Virtual Exhibit Hall with product theaters, and interactive gamification.

MedscapeLIVE!'s virtual conference platform enables attendees to visit the exhibit hall and poster sessions, electronically take notes, answer polling questions, submit questions directly to faculty, and save or share slides, notes, and other content.

MedscapeLIVE! provides live experiences across the spectrum of formats to create unique engagement opportunities for scientific dialogue, learning and networking. Already central to Medscape Education's programs and services, MedscapeLIVE!'s experiential solutions are informing the current and future learning approaches of clinicians worldwide.

"We're honored to partner with HFSA to offer an engaging and immersive virtual meeting", said Rejéan Rochette, Group General Manager, Medscape Education. "The way clinicians manage their practices, learn about clinical advances, treatments and pharmaceutical information, and participate in education has changed significantly due to COVID-19; what was already a significant trend has accelerated and altered the learning landscape now and for the future. Our MedscapeLIVE! conference solutions enable clinicians to learn, engage and connect on the latest scientific findings in their field."

Attendees can obtain Continuing Medical Education (CME), Continuing Education (CE), Maintenance of Certification (MOC), Continuing Education Units (CEU), and nursing and pharmacology credits.

"We are very excited to partner with Medscape Education to host our Virtual Annual Scientific Meeting this year," said Biykem Bozkurt, 2020-2021 President of HFSA. "The essential switch to the virtual platform brings new and exciting opportunities for a broader outreach. We are confident that we'll be able to deliver the same outstanding educational content on the MedscapeLIVE! platform, along with some new, and exciting activities."

To register for the HFSA Virtual Annual Scientific Meeting 2020, visit hfsa.org/annualscientificmeeting.

About Medscape Education

Medscape Education (medscape.org) is the leading destination for continuous professional development, consisting of more than 30 specialty-focused destinations offering thousands of free C.M.E. and C.E. courses and other educational programs for physicians, nurses, and other health care professionals. It is a division of Medscape.

Medscape is the leading source of clinical news, health information, and point-of-care tools for health care professionals. Medscape offers specialists, primary care physicians, and other health professionals the most robust and integrated medical information and educational tools. Medscape is a subsidiary of WebMD Health Corp.

About MedscapeLIVE!

MedscapeLIVE!, a division of Medscape, delivers live peer to peer experiences both in person and virtually. MedscapeLIVE! events create a community of collaboration and engagement for health care practitioners worldwide. With turn-key conference management services and support, including best-in-class technology platforms and production teams, MedscapeLIVE! produces over 400 events annually ranging from impactful intimate sessions to large multi-day proprietary conferences.

About the Heart Failure Society of America

The Heart Failure Society of America is a multidisciplinary organization working to improve and expand heart failure care through collaboration, education, research, innovation, and advocacy. HFSA members include physicians, scientists, nurses, nurse practitioners, pharmacists, and patients. HFSA's goal is to significantly reduce the burden of heart failure on patients and families worldwide. For more information, visit hfsa.org.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medscape-education-partners-with-hfsa-to-host-major-international-heart-failure-meeting-301138262.html

SOURCE Medscape Education