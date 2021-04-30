Medscape Education And Multiple Sclerosis Association Of America Collaborate To Raise Awareness And Support Of Patients With Multiple Sclerosis

NEW YORK, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medscape Education is being recognized as the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America's (MSAA) Corporate Honoree at their Improving Lives Benefit to be hosted virtually on May 13. As the leading provider of continuing medical education, Medscape Education is being awarded this honor for its continued collaboration with MSAA and its commitment to creating and delivering education on topics aimed at improving the care of patients with multiple sclerosis (MS). Over the past 5 years, Medscape Education developed nearly 100 educational interventions focused on MS, for patients and providers. Since 2013, Medscape Education and MSAA have joined forces to educate and engage Medscape's provider membership on topics highly relevant to MS care.

"We are proud of our collaboration with the MSAA and the innovative clinician and patient education that we have delivered together to our members. Through these programs, we have reached thousands of neurologists, primary care providers, nurses, and other members of the MS care team and made a positive impact in the lives of their patients living with MS. We look forward to our continued and expanded partnership with the MSAA," said Douglas Kaufman, Group Vice President, Medscape Education.

According to MSAA, nearly one million individuals in the United States are living with MS, which is often diagnosed between the ages of 15 and 50. Women make up over 70% of MS cases in the US, with other factors including geographical location and race and ethnic background influencing a person's risk of developing the disease.

MSAA is a leading resource for the MS community, providing vital services and support, including:

My MSAA Community, a peer-to-peer online forum

A helpline and online chat with trained MSAA specialists

Safety and mobility equipment

In-person educational programs

MRI Access Fund

Medscape Education and MSAA are currently collaborating on a program devoted to the impact of ethnicity and race on MS care-a vital component of Medscape Education's Elevating Health Equity Learning Center initiative.

Gina Ross Murdoch, MSAA President & CEO, explains, "For the past several years, MSAA has had the great pleasure of partnering with Medscape Education. This vital collaboration has enabled us to share our expertise and provide critical information to both medical professionals and members of the MS community. As we transform our Improving Lives Benefit into our first-ever virtual event, we are extremely proud to recognize Medscape Education as our Corporate Honoree. This recognition is well-deserved, given their dedication to medical professionals as well as to individuals with MS, along with their high degree of educational excellence."

