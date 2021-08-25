Medrux Rises To Challenge Of Meeting Global Needs For PPE, Expands Into Middle Eastern Markets

The glove manufacturer delivers an industry-specific solution for the fields it serves and continues to expand to offer its products to new markets across the globe

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the need for personal protective equipment skyrocketed in early 2020 with the onset of the COVID pandemic, a Malaysian contract manufacturer rose to the challenge to ensure that those needing nitrile and latex gloves could get the products they needed to keep themselves and others safe. As the demand for these same products remains steady in the medical industry for treating patients and administering COVID vaccinations, Medrux is focused on ensuring healthcare workers get the equipment necessary to protect themselves and their patients.

Medrux is a Malaysian-based contract manufacturer of high-quality, single-use nitrile and latex gloves. They supply gloves to GCC and MENA wholesalers and retailers across multiple sectors, with a focus on the automotive aftermarket, food, and medical industries. All products are backed by a quality assurance guarantee, thanks to Medrux's compliance with ISO13485, CE, ISO EN374, EN455, and SFDA manufacturing and testing standards.

Medrux offers a range of products within its product portfolio, including latex, nitrile, PVC, vinyl, and synthetic gloves. Each glove line is specifically designed for the industry it is crafted for, meeting industry guidelines and regulations for quality manufacturing. Medrux also offers products at a range of price points, starting with low-cost, entry-level, and economy medical gloves through market-leading premium quality products marked by exceptional comfort, durability, and performance.

To continue to meet the global needs for PPE, Medrux has recently expanded into markets in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, UAE and Jordan. This new expansion includes a partnership with a company in Kuwait, with Medrux distributing over 10 million pairs of gloves for medical use to help curb the glove shortage in the country.

With its new Middle Eastern expansion, in keeping with all of its partnerships, Medrux is committed to helping its partners grow sales and profit margins. In the first six months of 2021, Medrux has helped its top 10 partners achieve a 35% growth rate and looks forward to continued collaboration to boost profits.

"Medrux is proud to play a part in supplying those on the front lines of the COVID pandemic with the critical protective equipment needed to do their jobs while keeping themselves and their patients safe," said Dr. Saleh Nabil, Managing Director. "We are also invested in our partners' success and work closely with them to increase sales and profits, so they meet their business goals. Our clients' growth rates are proof that our strategies are working, and we look forward to helping our Middle Eastern partners achieve similar results while also expanding to other regions of the world."

