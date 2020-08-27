Medpace Holdings, Inc. To Present At Baird's Global Healthcare Conference

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MEDP) ("Medpace") today announced that it will present at the following investor conference in September: Baird's Global Healthcare ConferenceDate: Thursday, September 10, 2020Presentation: 3:45 p.

Baird's Global Healthcare ConferenceDate: Thursday, September 10, 2020Presentation: 3:45 p.m. ETSpeakers: August Troendle, President & Chief Executive Officer, Jesse Geiger, Chief Financial Officer & Chief Operating Officer, Laboratory Operations, and Kevin Brady, Executive Director of Finance

This is a virtual conference available to registered participants only.

About Medpace

Medpace is a scientifically-driven, global, full-service clinical contract research organization (CRO) providing Phase I-IV clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Medpace's mission is to accelerate the global development of safe and effective medical therapeutics through its high-science and disciplined operating approach that leverages regulatory and therapeutic expertise across all major areas including oncology, cardiology, metabolic disease, endocrinology, central nervous system and anti-viral and anti-infective. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Medpace employs approximately 3,400 people across 38 countries as of June 30, 2020.

